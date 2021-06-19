Travel Back to Medieval Times As LEGO Reveals Their New 3in1 Castle Set

Travel back through time to the age of Knights and Dragons as LEGO unveils their newest 3in1 LEGO Creator set. Coming in at 1,426 pieces, builders will be able to create a Medieval Castle, Caste Tower, or a fun Medieval Market. There will be three mini-figures included with a blacksmith and two guards adventure. Each set has its own unique set of features like the Castle, which will have two floors, a bridge, a water mill, guard towers, and a prison. Builders can decide what set suits their own LEGO world making it a must have set for any Medieval LEGO fans growing world. The LEGO Creator 3in1 Medieval Castle is priced at $99.99 and is set to release on August 1, 2021. Pre-orders are not live yet, but collectors can find the product page of the upcoming set located here.

"Kids will love taking a trip back in time with this brilliantly detailed LEGO® Creator 3in1 Medieval Castle (31120). It's packed with all they need to create captivating stories – a 2-floored Castle toy with an opening gate, water mill, prison, king's room, 3 mini-figures, dragon toy, 3 chickens and a rat. There are also hinges so the Castle can fold open at the back. Creative kids have the chance to build 3 different models with this LEGO Creator 3in1 set. They can start with the Medieval Castle, rebuild it into a castle tower with a catapult or transform it into a bustling marketplace with a water mill, tower and prison."

"LEGO Creator 3in1 buildable toys let kids enjoy imaginative play with 3 different models in every box! The possibilities are endless as each model can be rebuilt into something new. Select from a brilliant 3in1 range including crocodiles, fairgrounds and rockets."

The LEGO® Creator 3in1 Medieval Castle (31120) building set will enchant imaginative kids with 3 models in 1 – a Medieval Castle, castle tower and medieval marketplace.

This medieval toy set also includes 3 mini-figures – a blacksmith and 2 medieval guards with impressive weapons to add even more fun to kids' daring adventures.

The Castle has 2 floors and hinges so it can fold open at the back for different play options. It also features an opening gate, smithy, water mill, king's room and a prison.

The castle tower is accompanied by a working catapult toy, while the medieval marketplace features a water mill, guard tower and prison.

This 1,426-piece LEGO® Creator 3in1 Castle toy is a rewarding building task for creative kids aged 9 and up and makes a great birthday or holiday gift.

This Castle toy for kids measures over 10.5 in. (26 cm) high, 12 in. (31 cm) wide and 11 in. (28 cm) deep – a great size for play or to proudly display in a bedroom.

