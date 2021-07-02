Travel Back To the 1950s With LEGO's New Pickup Truck Set

LEGO has traveled back in time as they unveiled their newest building set with their 1950s Pickup Truck. Coming in at 1677 pieces, this model beautifully captures this vintage truck with excellent detail. The model will feature an opening door, step side bed, opening tailgates, and removable wooden side railings. The set is also loaded out with seasonal accessories like vegetables, pumpkins, wheelbarrow, watering can, and some festive goodies like a wreath and presents. The pickup truck measures 5.5 inches high, 13 inches long, and 5.5 inches high, giving Master Builders a truly incredible kit for their collection. The Red Vintage Pickup Truck set is priced at $129, set to release October 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"A perfect escape from modern life! Get ready to travel back to the 1950s with this LEGO® Pickup Truck (10290) building project. Packed with details, this true-to-life model recreates the vintage pickup truck shape with its rounded lines. Explore the model to discover realistic pickup truck features like a stepside bed, opening doors and tailgate and removable wooden side railings."

"This truck is hard at work all year round, delivering produce from Green Farm. Create a seasonal display with the many accessories included. There's a wheelbarrow with flowers and a watering can for spring. For summer there are 2 wooden crates, tomatoes, carrots and a milk pail. Autumn brings a crate with pumpkins, while for winter there is a wreath and a festive gift. This set is part of a collectible series of LEGO buildable models for adults who appreciate beautiful design. It offers an immersive build and will make a top gift for any fan of vintage pickup truck models."

This LEGO® Pickup Truck 10290 buildable model set offers a rewarding building project for adults as you recreate the iconic rounded pickup truck shape from a classic era in vehicle design.

Explore the model to discover its many realistic pickup truck features like a stepside bed, opening doors and tailgate and removable wooden side railings.

Fresh from the farm! Discover lots of seasonal accessories including a wheelbarrow and watering can, vegetables and a milk pail, a crate with pumpkins, plus a festive wreath and gift.

Steer the truck then open the doors to inspect the interior. The hood also opens to reveal the engine.

Designed especially for adult LEGO® builders, this set offers a rewarding build with a collectible display piece to cherish. It's also a top gift idea for anyone who loves vintage 1950s pickup trucks.

Measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) long and 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide.

This LEGO® 1950s vintage pickup truck set is part of a range of creative building sets designed for adult building fans who love stunning design, intricate details and elegant architecture.

