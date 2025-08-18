Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Boss fight studios, garfield

Trick or Treat with Garfield's Halloween Adventure from Boss Fight

Step into the lasagna-filled world of Garfield as Boss Fight Studio is back with a new set of figures as they dress for success

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio reveals a new Garfield and Odie Halloween Adventure 2-pack action figure release.

Inspired by the classic 1985 Garfield’s Halloween Adventure TV special and comic by Jim Davis.

Figures include pirate costumes, extra peg legs, treat sacks, alternate expressions, and accessories.

Each figure stands about 4 inches tall and pre-orders are live now for $44.99 with a Q2 2026 release.

Boss Fight Studio is back with some brand new releases for their growing Garfield action figure line. We have seen single-figure releases in the past, but this time, new 2-Packs are on the way. One of which is inspired by Garfield's Halloween Adventure (1985), originally titled Garfield in Disguise, the charming yet eerie animated special written by creator Jim Davis. The show featured Garfield and Odie dressed as pirates for tricks and treats, which leads into a haunted adventure with ghostly tales, a haunted pirate, and, of course, the hunt for candy. Boss Fight Studio now brings this fun adventure to life with a new set of figures inspired by Garfield's Halloween Adventure.

Both Garfield and Odie will feature swappable parts, including extra peg legs for both, trick or treat bags, and secondary portraits. These figures will stand at roughly 4" tall, with Garfield having 25 points of articulation and Odie at only 13. Halloween has never looked better with these two searching for candy, and collectors can bring home this new Boss Fight Studio 2-pack for $44.99. This set is already up for pre-order on Boss Fight right now with a Q2 2026 release date.

Garfield's Halloween Adventure Pirate – Garfield and Pirate Odie

"One of Garfield's most memorable stories is the one-two punch of the 1985 television special and comic Garfield's Halloween Adventure. Boss Fight Studio is celebrating the 40th anniversary of this hilarious and spooky outing with a special action figure 2-pack! Pirate Garfield has 25 points of articulation, a treat sack, a wooden sword, a pirate hat, an interchangeable peg-leg, and an alternate expression. Pirate Odie has 13 points of articulation, a treat sack, an interchangeable peg-leg, and an alternate expression. Order now and bring home Garfield and Odie! Ages 12 and up."

