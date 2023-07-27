Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: child's play, chucky, NECA

TV Series Chucky Wants Revenge with New Horror Figure from NECA

The hit horror TV series, Chucky, is getting its very own deluxe action figure from NECA that is ready to slice and dice

You can not keep this doll down, as Chucky is back with a brand new figure from NECA. This new release brings the hit TV Series Chucky to life by giving him his very own Ultimate figure. Everyones' favorite Good Guys Doll is ready for a new adventure and is ready to tackle the fun of Middle School while he is at it. NECA is no stranger to horror or to the Child's Play franchise, so this new version of Chucky is packed with detail. He will come with a new set of themed accessories from the show with fur swappable heads, three different hands, swappable arm, syringes, and a knife. Coming in at only 4" tall, Child's Play fans will have no problem bringing this murderous doll home one more time. The Chucky TV Series Ultimate figure from NECA is priced at $37.99, he is set for an October 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

TV Series Chucky Comes to Life with New NECA Figure

"Chucky is back! When a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begins to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. This Ultimate action figure depicts the murderous doll, inhabited by the soul of a serial killer, as seen in the all-new "coming of rage" TV series, CHUCKY. Including four interchangeable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, butcher knife, syringe bundle, and an interchangeable burnt arm. This figure stands 4" tall with over 15 points of articulation."

Product Features

4 inches (10.16cm)

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

From the Chucky TV series

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Chucky figure

4 Head sculpts

2 Pairs of hands

Alternate Right hand

Alternate left arm part

Knife

Syringes

