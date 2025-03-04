Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: darkseid, dc comics, Tweeterhead

Tweeterhead Debuts DC Comics Darkseid The Lord of Apokolips Maquette

Bow before the greatness of Darkseid as The Lord of Apokolips has returned with a new deadly Maquette from Tweeterhead

Article Summary Celebrate Darkseid's reign with Tweeterhead's stunning new 21.25" Maquette made for DC Comics fans.

Darkseid's history as the Lord of Apokolips shines, crafted originally by iconic creator Jack Kirby.

The Maquette features classic DC attire, dynamic Apokolips base, and four interchangeable head sculpts.

Grab your own cosmic tyrant for $630, with pre-orders live and plans available ahead of the 2026 release.

Darkseid made his first cameo appearance in DC Comics with Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 back in 1970. He was created by Jack Kirby as part of his ongoing Fourth World saga. However, in this issue, Darkseid was only seen as a shadowy figure giving orders to his minions, which would set the stage for his full debut in Forever People #1 in 1971. Kirby introduced this big bad as the ruler of Apokolips, a dystopian world that has been locked in an eternal war with the heroic New Gods of New Genesis. He is more than your typical supervillain, too, as Darkseid is a cosmic tyrant whose influence extends beyond simple physical battles as he seeks to control the Anti-Life Equation, a cosmic formula that is capable of erasing free will.

The Ruler of Apokolips has now arrived from Tweeterhead as they debut their newest DC Comics statue that stands 21.25" tall. He is depicted in his classic DC Comics outfit as he stands on his firey domain of Apokolips, which will feature four swappable head sculpts. Pre-orders of this tyrant are already live for a mighty $630, but payment plans are offered with a March 2026 release date.

Tweeterhead – DC Comics Darkseid – The Lord of Apokolips Maquette

"Tweeterhead presents the new Darkseid Maquette! The Lord of Apokolips has arrived! This new Darkseid Maquette stands roughly 21.25" tall, 11.4" wide, and 11.65" deep when fully assembled from the base to the top of his head, to the furthest out points on the figure and base."

"This fully sculpted Darkseid comes in a faithful interpretation of his legendary classic design, standing atop an Apokolips inspired base towering like a monument to the ultimate cosmic tyrant! Also, this Maquette comes with 4 alternate portraits, offering a variety of displayable options in your DC Comics collection! Collect with Passion, Collect with Tweeterhead!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!