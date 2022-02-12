Two Exclusive TMNT Lunch Boxes Coming from Surreal Entertainment

Whether you need to add some zest to your lunch or need a cool new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles case, then Surreal Entertainment has you covered. Two limited edition PX Previews Exclusive TMNT lunch boxes are on the way featuring two hit Turtle comic series. The classic Eastman and Laird's series is imprinted on the first one featuring the iconic art from the 1st issue. The whole box will feature art from the series, and while the front is colored, the sides are in black and white. We will then be getting the new darker TMNT comic with The Last Ronin with the same features as the previous lunch boxes. They will both come with companion thermos to really help throw your meal together with some love for these turtles with attitude. Both TMNT #1 and The Last Ronin PX Previews Lunch Boxes with Thermos from Surreal Entertainment are priced at $24.99. Pre-orders for both are already live online right here, and be sure to receive one at your local comic book store as well.

"From Surreal Entertainment. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Before the phenomenon, there was the One: Issue Number One of Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The indie comic that turned the industry on its shell was a darker tale indeed, and this classic-style tin lunchbox features the foreboding foursome in their first appearance. With a hint of color and a splash of blood, the Turtles stand out in 3-D embossing on both sides as black-and-white panels from the original book crawl around the sides and top. The bonus classic beverage holder also features the first appearance of Shredder!"

"From Surreal Entertainment. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! A historic return to the gritty, bloody roots of the original Eastman and Laird classic that changed comics forever, The Last Ronin, is a dark dystopian tale of the lone survivor of the honorable four who will stop at nothing to avenge his fallen family. The last of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is smithed like the unbreakable steel of a katana (well, embossed in tin, anyway) on this highly collectible classic-style lunchbox. Within the case lay a treasure: a retro style beverage container that will quench your thirst, unlike The Last Ronin's unquenchable thirst for revenge!"