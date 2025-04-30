Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, pee-wee herman

Ultimate Pee-wee Herman Comes to NECA with New 7" Figure

The chaos and magic that is Pee-Wee Herman is coming to NECA as they debut their latest Ultimate coming in at 7” tall

Article Summary Pee-wee Herman returns as a 7-inch Ultimate action figure from NECA, inspired by the classic TV show.

The figure features three swappable heads, multiple hands, “the secret word” papers, and Pterri the pterodactyl.

Exclusive to Target’s Haulathon, the figure comes in collector-friendly window box packaging.

Get yours in stores now or online at the next Target Haulathon drop on 5/2 at 9AM EST!

Pee-wee Herman, created and portrayed by Paul Reubens, is a truly unique and quirky character in pop culture. The character would debut on stage before breaking into mainstream fame with Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985) and Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986-1990). Pee-wee's childlike enthusiasm, colorful world, and catchphrases would capture the imagination of kids in the 1980s. His show Pee-wee's Playhouse was a truly creative landscape with impressive puppetry and wild characters.

NECA is now taking a trip to the Playhouse as they debut their next Target Haulathon exclusive figure. The Ultimate Pee-Wee Herman comes in at 7" tall and faithfully captures the chaos of the hit TV show. The figure will come with three swappable expressive head sculpts, a variety of hands, two "the secret word" papers, and Pterri the pterodactyl! Everything is packed in a pretty fun window box, and this figure is starting to arrive in Target Stores now. Fans will also be able to snag one up online during the next Target Haulathon drop on 5/2 at 9 AM EST!

Ultimate Pee-Wee Herman 7" Scale Action Figure

"Today's secret word is "Ultimate"! NECA is proud to present this Ultimate Pee-wee Herman action figure based on the late-'80s hit TV show Pee-wee's Playhouse! The beloved character created and performed by the legendary Paul Reubens is now a 7-inch scale, fully articulated figure ready to bring Pee-wee's quirky personality and fun-loving energy to your collection."

"The world of Pee-wee's Playhouse is a surreal and delightful place filled with toys, gadgets, talking furniture, and all his puppet friends! The figure includes three interchangeable and iconic expressions, multiple hands, "the secret word" papers, and his Playhouse pal, Pterri the pterodactyl! Comes in collector friendly, window box packaging with opening front flap."

