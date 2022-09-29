Universal Monsters Arise Once More with RSVLTS Latest Spooky Release

October is just around the corner, meaning ghosts, ghouls, and monsters are ready to rise again. The spooky season is always a time for celebration, chills, candy, and being on the lookout for things that go bump in the night. Hit clothing company RSVLTS is ready to throw an actual Monster Mash as they debut their newest spooky clothing collection with Universal Monsters. All of your favorite monsters are back with three brand new button-down shirts and a new reversible Bomber Jacket! Whether you want to swim in the Black Lagoon, take a trip to Transylvania, or build yourself a monster, RSVLTS has you covered.

Creature from Black Lagoon

RSVLTS is taking us back to 1954 once again to witness the discovery of a lifetime in the Amazon. The Creature from the Black Lagoon is here but not in black and white, but in eerie blue and green. This tiki design showcases the Creature in its natural habitat making your style nothing less than spooktacular.

Monster Drip (Available in Women's)

Your wardrobe is getting an eye-popping upgrade as the Universal Monsters take a trip back to the late 50s with this deadly Pop Art design. Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Wolfman, and the Bride of Frankenstein have graced us with their presence for this drop-dead gorgeous KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt. Whether you are out on the town or walking through a graveyard, you will be dripping in style.

The Bride Lives (Available in Women's)

Even monsters can find love, and you can now showcase your love for The Bride of Frankenstein with The Bride Lives! Universal Monsters fans will be immersed in one of the greatest cinematic sequels of all the time with this deadly, seductive, and gore-geous design. Resurrected love has never looked so good, and this is a spooky button-down that will make you a hit at any mad scientist's party.

Monster Mashup – (Bomber Jacket)

It was a Mash; it was a Monster Mash! RSVLTS is unleashing the Universal Monsters all together in one delightful reversible Bomber Jacket. One side features an elegant design showcasing the terror of all your favorite monsters in one place. Things then get a little black and white as a true Monster Montage arrives, bringing the horror, fear, and ghoulish nature alive once more! October never looked so good, and rocking this jacket will easily bring out the monster in you.

All of this monster's fun is arriving today at 4 PM EST, right on the RSVLTS site as well as their app. RSVLTS has really brought out plenty of spooky collaboration this Fall with Beetlejuice, Halloween, Friday the 13th, and even some Child's Play action to get your blood pumping. The Spooky Season has never looked so good, and you can join in on all the action right here. Stay tuned for more terrifying collaborations throughout October, as you never know who or what you will see rise this Hallow's Eve.