Spider-Man Receives Amazing Apparel Collection from RSVLTS

Web-slinging adventures come to the hit clothing company RSVLTS as they announced their new Spider-Man line. This line of new short-sleeve button-down shirts captures the true meaning of Marvel Team-Up with an impressive assortment of web-headed themed designs. This is the first wave of the Spider-Man collection and it will consist of 5 shirts with all being offered as unisex with sizes from XS to 4XL. As a massive Spider-Man fan, this collection is nothing less than Amazing with the line showing love for Miles Morales, Venom, the Webhead's 1st Appearance, and even a Spider-Man Meme. The whole set consists of:

  • Marvel – Spider-Man – Series 1
    • Miles Morales – "City Slinger"
    • Miles Morales – "City Slinger (After Dark)"
    • Spider-Man – "Amazing Fantasy"
    • Spider-Man – "The Meme"
    • Venom – "We Are Venom"

Both Spider-Man The Meme and City Slinger designs will be offered in Youth sizes as well allowing for some sweet family matching. RSVLTS does create some truly Spectacular button-downs that are comfy and stylish. Whether you need something for an outing, a party, event, meeting, or anything in between RSVLTS has you covered. I bleed Spider-Man through and through and these button-downs are the Ultimate way to show off your love for the web-slinger. This year marks the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man, so it is only necessary to release some Sensational designs to pay tribute.

I am super glad that Miles Morales is getting some love in this reveal and he is really starting to pick up popularity. Venom definitely deserves a spot in this new RSVLTS collection as well and the symbiote pattern will make your wardrobe a Lethal Protector. The Spidey pointing meme is just a classic and now you become the meme with this shirt that even Peter Parker would wear. This is only the beginning for RSVLTS for their new Marvel Comics collaboration and I can not want to see what leaps off the comic book pages next. The Spider-Man Marvel Collection is set to go live on RSVLTS today right here online and their app at 4PM EST. God Speed Spider-Man!

