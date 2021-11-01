Universal Monsters The Wolf Man Comes to Iron Studios

Halloween might be over, but the tie for ghouls, ghosts, and monster never ends, and Iron Studios is here to showcase that. The statue company has revealed their newest Universal Monsters 1/10 scale statue with the debut of The Wolf Man. The full moon rises once again as we return back to the 1940s with this hand-painted and limited edition statue. Standing 8.2 inches tall, Iron Studios is relaxing two versions of this statue with standards and deluxe with the deluxe featuring a graveyard base. The Wolf Man Universal Monsters statue is incredibly detailed with great etching for the fur, capturing his iconic monster appearance.

This statue just confirms the increasing popularity of these classic monsters films and gives us one step closer to the return of the Dark Universe. The Universal Monsters The Wolf Man Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $169.99. He is set to howl at the moon between October – December 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out the Universal Monsters The Mummy statue also coming soon from Iron Studios.

"Lurking through the night, between concrete headstones in an old cemetery, a hybrid human and wolf creature watches the full moon illuminate its hunting ground and command its cursed metamorphosis. Once a gentle and a quiet man, of whom only the clothes of that time remain and now a predatory beast with sharp fangs and claws. Using his keen animal senses to locate his next victim, he howls, announcing his presence and in growls, lunges for the attack like a deadly beast. Adding to the collection of the most iconic movie monsters, Iron Studios presents its statue "The Wolf Man Deluxe – Art Scale 1/10 – Universal Monsters", featuring another horror classic, acclaimed and worshiped by fans since the 1940s."

"Iron Studios also features the regular variant statue \"The Wolf Man – Art Scale 1/10 – Universal Monsters\", featuring the monster figure on a simple base with only the forest floor. Don\'t miss the statues \"The Mummy Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Universal Monsters\" and the regular variant \"The Mummy Art Scale 1/10 – Universal Monsters\". Stay tuned to our social media and our youtube channel to discover all the other statues that will be released!"

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 8.2 in (H) x 6 in (W) x 6 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.9 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022