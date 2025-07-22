Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: dark universe, NECA, universal monster

Universal Monsters Wolfman Gets a Dark Universe Exclusive NECA Figure

Witness the horrors of the Dark Universe as some exclusive NECA figures that are Park Exclusive debut with special variants

Article Summary Universal Studios Epic Universe features The Curse of the Werewolf, inspired by the 1941 Wolf Man film.

NECA releases an exclusive Wolfman figure with Pop Art-inspired repaint, available only at Dark Universe parks.

The Wolfman joins Frankenstein’s Monster, The Bride, and the Creature as park-exclusive limited edition figures.

Each 7" fully articulated figure comes in a windowed box, retailing for $48 at Epic Universe and online.

The Curse of the Werewolf is one of two flagship attractions that are part of Universal Studios Epic Universe – Dark Universe. This high-energy, family-friendly spinning coaster is themed after the iconic 1941 film The Wolf Man. The Wolfman was introduced in Universal's 1941 film and became the definitive idea of what a cinematic werewolf was. Played by Lon Chaney Jr., Larry Talbot is a man cursed to transform under the full moon, with the fear of losing control and his primal instincts lurking underneath. Unlike vampires or zombies, the Wolfman's horror is internal as he is both victim and monster, similar to Frankenstein's Monster. Both of which are highlighted characters for the Dark Universe which NECA is giving an exclusive repainted figure too.

The Wolfman's tortured soul has stayed relevant throughout the decades, making the Curse of the Werewolf a must visit destination at the Dark Universe. From An American Werewolf in London to Underworld, the curse lives, and now you can own one. NECA has brought their Universal Monsters figures to the Dark Universe as exclusives featuring special edition repaints. Inspired by the horrors of the theme park, this figure just features a simple repaint, adding a more Pop Art feel to the infamous Wolf Man. He will come in his own windowed box and is a park exclusive figure along with Frankenstein's Monster, The Bride, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Fans can purchase one of all of these repainted exclusive figures for a hefty $48 price tag at Epic Universe or online with the Universal Orlando Store.

Universal Monsters Wolfman Articulated Figure

"Universal Monsters fully articulated figure of the Wolfman. Features a colorful and detailed design, perfect for posing and displaying."

Universal exclusive Necca collaboration

Ages 3+

Molded plastic

Fully articulated

7" Height

Imported

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!