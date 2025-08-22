Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Upgrade Your NECA TMNT Mirage Collection with Cyborg Donatello

Return to Eastman & Laird’s hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series with new figures arriving from NECA

Article Summary Cyborg Donatello joins NECA’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage comic figure line in striking detail.

Inspired by the Urban Legends storyline, Donatello transforms after a dramatic cyborg fusion in the comics.

This 7-inch fully articulated figure includes swappable heads, hands, party hat, and robo-bo staff accessories.

Pre-orders for Cyborg Donatello are live for $46.99, with a release date set for Q1 2026.

In the Image Comics (Vol. 3) run of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1996–1999), Donatello undergoes one of the most dramatic transformations of any Turtle in TMNT history. Early in the series, he was critically injured when he was attacked and dropped from a helicopter during a mission. While near death, he was captured and partially fused with cybernetic technology by cyborg enemies, which saved his life. This leaves him as a Cyborg Donatello, a fusion of turtle and machine, which would remain for the rest of the original Image Comics run.

Despite his changes, Donny mainly stayed the same but would experience conflicts with his robot half as well as a more aggressive attitude. NECA is now bringing Cyborg Donnatello to life with a new figure inspired by the storyline of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Urban Legends. Standing 7" tall, Donny features a mostly robotic design with cel-shaded details, two swappable hands, and a variety of hands. He will also come with a party hat, a robo-bostaff, and one of his hands has a sculpted knife finger. Pre-orders for this wild version of Donatello are already live for $46.99 with a Q1 2026 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cyborg Donatello (Mirage Comic)

"Based on the "Urban Legends" storyline in Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! After a brutal cyborg attack nearly kills Donatello, he merges with a cybernetic host to save his life. Featuring an all-new sculpt, this 7-inch scale Cyborg Donatello action figure by NECA includes interchangeable heads, party hat, robo-knife hand, and robo-bo staff. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with artwork by Kevin Eastman."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios

Fully articulated

Packaging features original artwork by Kevin Eastman

Box Contents

Cyborg Donatello figure

Alternate head

5 Alternate hands

Party hat

Robo-bo staff

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!