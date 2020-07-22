USS Orville Starship Collection Comes To Comic-Con@Home

Hero Collector is announcing that their line of collectible starships from The Orville are now available to pre-order, handily in time for Comic-Con@Home. A series of die-cast detailed miniatures, each accompanied by a magazine filled with concept art, interviews, and behind-the-scenes details about the TV show. First announced during The Orville panel at last year's San-Diego Comic Con, these models measure approximately 5 inches in length, with a special XL version of the USS Orville that comes in at over 10 inches.

USS Orville (ECV-197), the eponymous vessel of The Orville! This Exploratory-class vessel was designed for long voyages into uncharted space, carrying nearly 300 crew members and their families.

Union Shuttle (ECV-197-1), the sleek shuttlecraft used by the USS Orville's crew to ferry themselves to other ships and the surfaces of alien planets.

The Orville Starship Collection will be featured this week in Hero Collector's virtual booth as part of Comic-Con@Home, which takes the place of this year's SDCC. Hero Collector states that they will be following with starships outside of the Planetary Union, including from Moclans, Kaylon or Krill, nezt year.

