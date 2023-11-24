Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Legend of the white dragon, power rangers, Valaverse

Valaverse Reveals Legend of the White Dragon Action Figure Two-Pack

While fans wait for Legend of the White Dragon film to arrive, Valaverse has unveiled a new set of action figures are coming soon

Article Summary Valaverse teams up with Bat in the Sun for Legend of the White Dragon figures.

Aaron Schoenke and Jason David Frank's project features Power Ranger cast cameos.

The 6” action figures have 30 points of articulation and multiple accessories.

Pre-order the White Dragon 2-Pack for April 2024 release at $64.99.

It appears that Valaverse is teaming up with Bat in the Sun for some Legend of the White Dragon figures. For fans who are unaware, Legend of the White Dragon is an all-new and original creation from Aaron Schoenke and Jason David Frank. That is right; this project features the Green Ranger himself with its own mature take on Power Rangers, as well as tons of Power Ranger actor cameos. This store follows Erik Reed, who returns from exile to take down the mysterious Dragon Prime. Both of these characters have their own original costumes that have been brought to action-figure form with Valaverse. The 6" figures will have 30 points of articulation as well as 2-pack packaging with plenty of accessories. This includes swappable unmasked heads, interchangeable hands, laser wrist swords, and a display base. The Legend of the White Dragon film has yet to be released, but fans can find more about the project here. Collectors will be able to find pre-orders for the White Dragon 2-Pack right here at $64.99 with an April 2024 release.

Legend of the White Dragon 1/12 Figure Two-Pack

"Follow the journey of Erik Reed, (The White Dragon) – who, after losing an epic battle with the ancient overlord, Ashtagor, is blamed for the decimation of the city and the tragic loss of innocent lives during the conflict. After his secret identity is revealed, Erik is forced to flee Virtuo City, and live the solitary existence of a fugitive, remaining at large for over three years."

"Tortured by the separation from his family, and the guilt he carries from the loss of innocent lives in battle, Erik returns to Virtuo City, only to discover that a new threat has arisen–Dragon Prime, a mysterious dark force, possessed by the desire to seek revenge on Reed for his actions. To clear his name, protect his family and defeat an ancient evil – Reed has only one option… to become The White Dragon once again."

White Dragon figure Interchangeable head part 2 Pairs of additional hand parts

Dragon Prime figure Interchangeable head part 2 Pairs of additional hand parts

2 Weapon accessories

2 Stands

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!