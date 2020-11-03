Venom and Carnage Arise as Disney Store Exclusives

Venom and Carnage are back with some brand new Marvel Select 7" figures. To prepare fans for the upcoming Venom sequel from Sony Pictures, Shop Disney has announced these two new figures from Diamond Select Toys. Both will be featured in that classic Diamond Select widow packing with themed art and backdrop. Venom and Carnage will be getting figure designs based on their Marvel comic book appearances and are packed with accessories. Killing things off first is Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage in all his red glory. The figure will stand roughly 8 inches tall and will feature 16 points of articulation. He will come with four all-new interchangeable heads, four interchangeable hands, and a special backpack attachment with interchangeable legs and tendrils for that extra symbiote flair.

Venom, on the other hand, stands roughly 7.75 inches tall and will have 16 points of articulation. He will include three interchangeable heads, six swappable hands, and a removable backpack, just like Carnage, that will have interchangeable legs and tendrils. Venom is packed with detail, and each swappable accessory will change him up completely for new and deadly poses. Both Venom and Carnage will be priced at $24.99 each and are set to be exclusive to the Disney Store and shopdisney.com. These exclusive Marvel Select symbiotes will pack quite the punch in your growing symbols collection, so snag yours before it's too late.

