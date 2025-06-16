Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Marvel Comics, Sideshow Collectibles, venom

Venom is Ready for Some Brains with Sideshow's New Marvel Statue

Sideshow Collectibles is back with a new Premium Format Figure as Eddie Brock and his alter-ego Venom have arrived

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils an impressive 23.25” tall Venom Premium Format Figure for Marvel fans.

This Venom statue captures Eddie Brock’s transformation from Spider-Man villain to lethal protector.

Exclusive edition includes a swappable Eddie Brock head and features Venom’s iconic elongated tongue.

Pre-orders are live, with prices from $810 and a planned release date in May 2026 for collectors.

Venom wasn't always the monstrous antihero we know today. Originally, Spider-Man's alien symbiote suit bonded with journalist Eddie Brock to create one of Marvel's most ferocious villains. After their hatred of Spider-Man died down, they would move away from his shadow with Marvel Comics' Lethal Protector miniseries. This series moves Eddie and Venom to San Francisco, taking on a more brutal vigilante lifestyle rather than a villain. Sideshow is now ready to protect the innocent with their new Venom Premium Format Figure that comes in at a whopping 23.25" tall.

Two versions are being offered, with a Collector and Sideshow Exclusive release, with a swappable Eddie Brock head coming with the exclusive edition. A glossy black paint is featured here with Venom in his more buffed out design with an elongated tongue and sharp teeth. This mighty Marvel Comics anti-hero is beautifully crafted here and will make an excellent addition to any Venom or Spider-Man collection. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles for $810 or $840 with a May 2026 release date.

Marvel Comics Venom Premium Format Figure

"Hatred makes the heart grow fonder! Measuring 23.25" tall, 11.8" wide, and 13.8" deep, the Venom Premium Format™ Figure finds Eddie Brock and Venom bonded over their shared enemy, Spider-Man. Crouched atop a stone reaper, Venom embodies the chilling message of death and darkness imbued in that decrepit statue. Swirling, shadowy symbiotes swarm below the alien antihero like tar spreading over the graveyard, devouring everything in their path — just as Venom will do with those sharp teeth and terrifying tongue."

"Inspired by the villain's appearance in Marvel Comics, this fully sculpted Marvel statue presents a lethal protector at his most dangerous. Venom is huge and horrifying where he uses his claws to sink into his perch. The glossy black paint application on his suit renders him almost liquid, while his blood-red mouth seems to drip with saliva."

