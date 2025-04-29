Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: biker mice from mars, nacelle

Vinnie Steals the Show in Nacelle's Radical Biker Mice from Mars

The Biker Mice from Mars are back and better than ever as Nacelle resurrects the classic cartoon for a new nostalgic generation

When it comes to '90s animated action, Biker Mice from Mars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Street Sharks are often mentioned in the same breath — and for good reason. TMNT set the gold standard, blending martial arts, comedy, and strong brotherly bonds, creating a global phenomenon. Street Sharks, meanwhile, leaned into extreme sports and mutated mayhem, with hulking heroes smashing through wild villains. Biker Mice from Mars, on the other hand, followed a grittier, sci-fi twist, three rough-riding rebels from another planet, fighting corporate greed. Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie try to save Earth with motorcycles, laser blasters, and cheese jokes. Nacelle has given new life to the Biker Mice with a new toy line that needs its time in the spotlight.

Where TMNT favored martial arts discipline, Biker Mice focused on high-octane bike action, rebellion, and saving the environment. One of those heroes who was here to save the day was Vincent "Vinnie" Van Wham, the daredevil hotshot of the crew. Vinnie is known for his wild stunts, cocky attitude, and of course cheesy charm with the ladies. Each hero took part in a war to save Mars before their planet fell, and they landed on Earth. While taking on the resource-plundering Plutarkians, Vinnie was injured, damaging his face, which was replaced with a half-metal faceplate. This mouse now stands out for its sleek white fur, attitude, metal face, and sweet red, almost Akira-inspired futuristic motorcycle. Now, thanks to Nacelle Company, Vinnie is back for their reboot and with a figure that nicely captures his classic look and style.

Right out of the box, Vinnie was ready for action with an impressive sculpt and some truly sweet articulation. HE featured three swappable heads, including one helmed design, which pairs well with the sold-separately motorcycle. Each Biker Mice from Mars figure and bike did come with a hot dog, which they are obsessed with, think TMNT and pizza. From an animated sculpt and bright colors to all of the fun accessories, Vinnie was a real treat to handle, and when adding him to his bike, it gets even better. This bad boy features LEDs, a smoke display base, a heavy weapon (which can be removed), and boosters for added effect. The Biker Mice from Mars are back and better than ever with these Nacelle figures that can actually be purchased right now at Walmart Stores. Be sure to also snag up online, and be sure to add Throttle and Modo as well.

