Vision Receives New Marvel Comics Diamond Select Toys Figure

Everyone's synthezoid Avenger is back as Diamond Select Toys has revealed their newest Marvel Comics inspired figure. Vision is ready to join the fight as well s your Marvel Select collection with an impressive new 7-inch figure. Like usual, he will feature 16 points of articulation and will come in the famous Marvel Select blister packaging. It is unclear what Diamond Select Toys will be including with the figure, but it does look like a secondary angry head sculpt will also be included. I and sure we will also be getting some swappable hands and hopefully a couple of other effects to add to Vision. The Marvel Comics inspired design is nice and bright this time, and it will be a hit for fans of this synthezoid. The Marvel Comics Marvel Select Vision figure from Diamond Select Toys is priced at $29.99. This Avenger is ready to join the fight in August 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Marvel Comics collectibles coming soon from Diamond with new figures and statues that will be perfect for your collection.

"MARVEL SELECT COMIC VISION ACTION FIGURE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Behold… The Vision! Debuting in 1968, the synthezoid Avenger known as the Vision has since become one of the team's most stalwart members, despite being the creation of the evil Ultron. Now, the Vision joins his teammates in the Marvel Select line, with an all-new 7-inch action figure! Featuring interchangeable parts and effects, this figure features approximately 16 points of articulation and comes packaged in the famous Select blister card packaging with side-panel artwork. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by May Thamtarana! – In Shops: Jul 27, 2022 – SRP: $29.99."

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel character

Highly detailed

Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by May Thamtarana