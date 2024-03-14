Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, green lantern, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Unleashes Green Lantern's Light with New John Stewart Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new wave of Justice League of America figures

Green Lantern's light glows brightly once again at McFarlane Toys as a brand new DC Multiverse figure is on the way. Coming to life from the hit JLA comic run from DC Comics, John Stewart is back and ready for action. This marks the third version of John Stewart to arrive from McFarlane with a standard and an Endless Winter version. Well, John is back with a more classic DC Comics comic book design, which will come with some swappable willpower effects. He will join forces with Batman, Superman, and Aquaman, who are also featured in their JLA designs. If fans can collect all four figures, then they will also be able to build Plastic Man, which is a nice addition to the growing DC Multiverse line-up. This version of John Stewart will also work well with McFarlane's upcoming Hal Jordan Green Lantern figure that features the additional Digital McFarlane Collectible. Fans can bring home this JLA hero for $24.99, he is set for an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live.

Green Lantern (John Stewart) JLA

"John Stewart is the go-to leader of the Green Lantern Corps. A natural leader with a tactical, military-trained mind, John has also been a frequent member of the Justice League, and can step up to command the League when needed or take orders when a mission doesn't fall under his realm of expertise. A longtime Green Lantern, John has felt the weight of making mistakes in this dangerous field, and he's sworn not to repeat them at any cost."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The figure includes 1 of 4 pieces that when combined with the rest of the JLA Build-a line will assemble PLASTIC MAN™

Includes 2 energy effects, display base, collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

GREEN LANTERN™ as featured in DC COMICS

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

