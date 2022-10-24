Wakanda Forever Ironheart and Black Panther Cosbaby's Hit Hot Toys

Wakanda Forever is only a couple of weeks away, and it is going to be a big day for Marvel fans when it arrives. Not only is the legacy of the Black Panther getting mourned but celebrated. A lot of old faces are making a return in the film, as well as some very big new faces. Namor the Sub-Mariner, Ironheart, and a new Black Panther are all debuting in Wakanda Forever. This is a big deal for Marvel Comics fans, especially since Riri Willaims (Ironheart) is very new to the comics landscape. Hot Toys is ready for the next Black Panther story as they debut their latest set of Marvel Cosbaby figures Ironheart and the new Black Panther are getting gem nicely detailed figures. The best way to describe a Cosbaby is to think Funko Pop but with more sculpting and detail with more functions like magnetic, LED, special paint, and more. Both of these new Wakanda Forever figures are nicely crafted here, and we slightly get a better look at the new female Panther. Cosbaby is very mainstream overseas but can be acquired in the states, and all things Hot Toys can be found right here. 

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Cosbaby Bobbles

"The phenomenal Black Panther has always been loved by its many fans, and everyone has been waiting for its sequel. The wait is now over; it is finally returning to theater this November! Based on the forthcoming Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hot Toys is proud to present the brand new Black Panther, and Ironheart Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each Cosbaby measures approximately 10.5 cm tall with bobble-head design."
"The stylish Cosbaby depicts Black Panther wearing the black and gold outfits in the pose of ready to fight for the Wakandans; Ironheart on the other hand wearing its gold and bright red armor, comes with LED light-up function on its eyes, re-creating the illuminated state of the armor. Don't miss out the Black Panther Cosbaby collection and bring them home now!"

