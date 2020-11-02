Become War Machine with New Marvel Legends Replica Helmet

War Machine is back as Hasbro announced their newest Marvel Legends replica. The iconic war machine helmet is here with a 1:1 scale replica wearable helmet. This helmet is identical to both Iron Man and Punisher War Machine helmets from Hasbro but with a new paint scheme. That classic black and silver War Machine deco returns for this helmet and will be a great addition to any fans collection. The eyes will light up and will have adjustable straps to attempt to fit your head just right. The Marvel Legends War Machine Helmet marks the third Iron Man style helmet to come out of the Marvel Legends replica line and will be a great companion piece.

Whether you want to display or wear this helmet, this War Machine collectible is a must-have. With great detail and comfortability, this will be a fun gift for another or yourself. The Marvel Legends Series War Machine Electronic Helmet is priced at $99.99. The helmet it's expected to release in Christmas 2020, and fans can find it located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Marvel Legends replicas coming soon, like Thor's Stormbreaker.

"Geared up in War Machine armor, James Rhody Rhodes is an unstoppable fighting force! Inspired by the Marvel Universe, this Marvel Legends Series 1:1 full-scale premium roleplay item is highly detailed and features electronic lights and sounds. In addition to 2 glowing LED eyes, the helmet has a magnetized faceplate that can be detached and then connected to the top. Attaching and detaching the faceplate triggers the light-up eyes and sound FX."

"With premium sculpting and design, this helmet is an impressive addition to any Marvel collection. The helmet interior and the faceplate are detailed to evoke the electronic design, while the exterior boasts a remarkable attention to detail and a beautiful finish. Collectors, fans, and Marvel enthusiasts alike can imagine suiting up and create their own heroic adventures!"