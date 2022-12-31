We Pick Our Top 616 Spider-Man Marvel Legends Figures of 2022

This year kicked off the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man, and it is a worthy event to celebrate. Spider-Man has impacted the world in many ways, from TV, movies, and of course, the world of Marvel Comics. Spider-Man is much more than just Peter Parker now, and a whole set of new Spider heroes are continuing to carry his legacy, which is spectacular. Hasbro helped celebrate the webslingers big anniversary event but dropped some incredible figures this year. With 2022 ending, we wanted to showcase our Top Spider-Man Marvel Legends figures that were released, and we start with a blast from the past.

Amazing Fantasy Spider-Man – 60 Years of Fun

One of the best Spider-Man figures that Hasbro dropped this year was the 60th Anniversary Amazing Fantasy release. Collectors were transported back all the way to 1962 with this beauty, giving Spidey his original darker-colored suit. The biggest difference with this figure (besides the suit) is the newly added web-wings, adding an amazing high-flying action to fans displays. A nice set of accessories were included with two different wings, six additional hands, and a web rope. All of these and his remarkable articulation easily make this a highlight Spider-Man figure not just in 2022 but of all time (so far).

The Iron Spider – Age of Civil War

One of the biggest events in Marvel Comics was the Civil War Arc, which showcases hero vs. hero. The newly implemented Superhero Registration Act forced masked heroes to reveal their identities to the government, and it tore the superhero community in two. It was Iron Man vs. Captain America, and Spider-Man backed the Invincible Iron Man on his crusade and was rewarded with a brand-new upgraded suit. The Iron Spider suit is just beautifully designed, and Hasbro faithfully brought it to the Marvel Legends line. It even features attachable robotic legs and a shiny metallic deco that take this figure to new levels. This incredible Stark-created suit is an amazing piece of Spider-Man history and will be perfect for your collection.

Symbiote Spider-Man – The Dark Times

One of the biggest Marvel Legends figures this year was the Retro Collection Symbiote Spider-Man figure. After Secret Wars, Peter came home with a new all-black suit, and it changed up his comics for quite some time. We have seen Symbiote Spider releases in the past, but all updated molds and designs came together for this piece. Incredible articulation, plenty of swappable hands, and that star-stunning all-black design kept Spider-Man fans on their toes. Pete even donned the Black Suit once again after the death of Aunt May, after the events of the Civil War. That version was sewed together by Black Cat, but this suit is surrounded by a darker tone and is always a pleasure to see.