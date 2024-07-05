Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: barbie, jurassic world, marvel, mattel

We Take A Look at Some of Mattel Creations SDCC 2024 Exclusives

San Diego Comic Con 2024 is a few weeks away and thanks to Mattel we have got a closer look at some of their limited edition exclusives

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Barbie's Mojo Dojo Casa House, an SDCC 2024 Mattel exclusive.

Jimmy Buffet’s Jurassic World cameo inspires a dinosaur-attack themed collectible.

Hot Wheels unveils Marvel and Star Wars cars, adding Secret Wars Spider-Man.

Mattel Creations to release SDCC exclusives online on July 26 for collectors.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is almost upon us, with plenty of impressive panels and collectibles to look forward to. A lot of SDCC limited edition releases have been unveiled this past week, including some from Mattel Creations. Well, thanks to our friends at Mattel, we were able to get hands-on with some of these exclusive collectibles, including some from Jurassic World, Barbie, and Hot Wheels. Each of these exclusives brings something stuff to the table, like returning to the Barbie Movie with the faithful miniaturized replica of Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House!

Sublime! Ken is back and ready to bring his new idea of what it is to be a man to life with some glorious, horse-filled joy. Ken played a significant role in discovering who he was in the real world, and his takeover of Barbie's Dream House was part of it. Adding his own horse-themed flair to the mansion, Mattel has captured what it is to be Kenough perfectly. From a miniature denim-wearing Ken to move around, a slide, and moveable furniture to the horse-themed decor like a"Horse Sweet Horse" rug, bedsheets, TV, and so much more, Mattel was sure to capture one of the funniest sequences of the film right here. While it was a stretch to see the Mojo Dojo Casa House in actual Barbie size, it is incredible to finally see Mattel bring bite-size Kendom to make its debut for SDCC. You are Kenough!

However, not everyone might want a Mojo Dojo Casa House in their growing collection, and that is ok. Mattel has so much more dropping for SDCC 2024, including a prehistoric tribute to the legendary and late Jimmy Buffet. For fans who are unaware, Jimmy Buffet had a cameo in Jurassic World as he was the fellow who saved the two margaritas during the park's flying dinosaur attack. This hilarious scene and musician now gets his very own Hammond Collection figure in a styled blender packaging with a margarita base and an attached trio of hungry dinosaurs. The blender box is incredibly done, and the base has light and sound feature with Margaritaville-styled music, blender noises, and some terrifying dinosaur and human screams. Jimmy Buffet is placed right at the top, with some dinosaurs going after those tasty beverages, making this a truly ultimate SDCC exclusive for fans of dinos and the legendary artist.

Out of everything that Mattel brings to the table for SDCC each year, their Hot Wheels exclusives are always phenomenal. This year they had three different impressive releases with Marvel, Star Wars, and Batman. For the Marvel Comics release, they are adding a Secret Wars twist to their RacerVerse Series as Black Suit Spider-Man is here. This limited edition release is actually a blind box release with a chance of a Secret Wars Wolverine with Blackbird Chase. For Spider-Man, this car is nicely sculpted with a new symbiote-styled Spider-Buggy and some remarkable packaging and a coin. From a mini-comic on the back to the redesigned Secret Wars comic cover hidden on the inside, this is a fun web-slinging release for Hot Wheels, Marvel, and Spider-Man fans. All of these SDCC 2024 exclusives are set to arrive on Mattel Creations on July 26 and stay tuned for more Mattel showcases right here on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!