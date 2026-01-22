Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: predator, RSVLTS

Welcome to the Jungle with RSVLTS New Predator Apparel Collection

The hunt awaits as RSVLTS has revealed their newest collaboration, as the fans get to return to the jungle with the Predator

Article Summary RSVLTS drops a new Predator apparel collection, celebrating the iconic sci-fi action franchise.

Designs feature nods to classic film visuals, characters, quotes, and memorable jungle moments.

The Predator lineup includes KUNUFLEX button-downs, graphic tees, hoodies, and exclusive golf gear.

Apparel is available in a wide size range and styles at RSVLTS.com, perfect for every Predator fan.

RSVLTS is on the hunt as they enter the Jungle, and debuting a new apparel collection that brings the world of Predator to your wardrobe. The Predator saga began in 1987 with the release of Predator, directed by John McTiernan and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Dutch is a special forces operative who finds himself and his team being hunted in the jungles of Val Verde by an unknown extraterrestrial warrior. The film beautifully blended military action with science fiction horror and created unforgettable lines that still echo in pop culture today. The franchise continues to thrive to this day, with its new 2025 release, Predator: Badlands, and now RSVLTS captures this franchise with their latest collection.

This rich history of survival, combat, and honor fuels RSVLTS' new Predator Collection, which features a wide array of designs inspired by the franchise's most memorable visuals, characters, and moments. Every piece is crafted on RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX material, delivering lightweight comfort, stretch, and durability, with select items being offered in classic (unisex) styles and sizing. Button-down shirts like "Trophy Wall," "Thermal Vision," "You Son of A…," "Blood Feud," and "I See You", showcase the Jungle, the hunt and even the greatest bro moment of all time. And the fun does not stop there.

A nice selection of crewneck tees is also coming with "The Gauntlet," "Dutch and Dillons," "Silent. Unseen. Unstoppable," and "Predal to the Metal". Each design nicely captures the Predator franchise and can easily put you at the top of the food chain. RSVLTS was also sure to include something to keep hunters warm this winter with the "Beautiful Val Verde" classic hoodie, a design that even Dutch would approve. Expanding the hunt beyond apparel, RSVLTS introduces Breakfast Balls, which are also dropping fun golf styles and accessories, including a new hat, All-Day Polos, and golf club head covers that will help step our game up. Together, this entire collection captures the Predator mythos and will surely make your style silent, unseen, and unstoppable. Be sure to check out the entire collection now at RSVLTS.com, with sizes XS-4X and prices varying by style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!