What If…? Captain Carter Gets Adorable CosRider Figure from Hot Toys

Peggy Carter is back as Captain Carter as Hot Toys reveals their newest Marvel CosRider collectible. This special figure captures Carter straight out of Marvel Studios What If…? as she rides into battle on Steve Rodgers Hydra Stomper. Standing approximately 5.5 tall, the unique CosRider coin-operated mechanical design is back with an original music tune. What If…? fans will also see Captain Carter in action with added LED light-up effect and built-in rocking motion. The Hot Toys CosRider series is a fun, and unique idea, and I would love to see Peggy in action and what her original tune sounds like.

I am sure we will see some more What If…? CosRider figures arrive as we get farther into the show's 9 episode run. The Marvel Studios What If…? Captain Carter and Hydra Stomper CosRider figure from Hot Toys is not up for pre-order just yet but she will be found here when available. Also, be sure to check out some of the upcoming Star Wars and Marvel Cosbaby figures through shopDisney here.

"What If…? – Captain Carter CosRider – In an alternate timeline, where Peggy Carter is injected with the super soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, she goes on to become Captain Carter and save the world! Recreating your beloved characters and armors from the Marvel Studios' What If…? series, Hot Toys is excited today to introduce Captain Carter CosRider to this universe!"

"Features Captain Carter in her outfit as seen in the animation series with a shield, riding on The Hydra Stomper armor. Measures approximately 14cm tall, the collectible features functions such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light up function, and built-in rocking motion. Be sure not to miss out on Captain Carter CosRider from the marvelous collection."