Wield the Power of SOLAARI with Their Impressive Combat Lightsaber

Star Wars is a franchise that has captivated collectors and fans for over 40 years. The Original Trilogy did have some iconic lightsaber battles, but the Prequel Trilogy took that up a notch. The art of using a lightsaber has become more than just for collectors, but an actual sport. No joke either, as the practice and art of lightsaber dueling is recognized by the French Fencing Federation as an official sport. An official sport needs official equipment, and SOLAARI is just that, with some impressive sabers that hold their own.

Unlike Star Wars lightsabers from companies like Hasbro, those pieces are more collector items that can easily break if you use them. However, SOLAARI has created a lightsaber with fencing masters that keeps the beauty and competitive nature of the weapon alive. Competitive lightsabers are real, and we were able to get our hands on one, thanks to our friends at SOLAARI. These lightsabers are more than your average Star Wars collectible with advanced tech for fans of the sport and collectors alike. Three different hilts are offered with the Waan, Ka-Yogen, and Ki-Raito, with each having its own style. We got our hands on the Ka-Yogen, and four colors are offered for each hilt design with red, gold, silver, and black.

Choose Your Own Path with the SOLAARI Saber

I chose the gold option as it was less sinister than the red, and it gave me some Star Wars: The High Republic vibes. So these sabers are not officially licensed Star Wars collectibles, but they give fans something they have always wanted: customization. Unlike other third-party releases, SOLAARI sabers feature custom elements like choosing your blade color and lightsaber sounds via an app. This saber connects to the app via Bluetooth, which is impressive, and your color customization options are just in the palm of your hand. Other features include integrated sounds and reactivity, giving Jedi (or Sith) a flawless sound when moving the blade around.

Holding this beauty in my hands was unreal, and you could feel exactly what you were paying for. The light metal aluminum hilt is gorgeous, comfortable, and can take a hit. Remember, these blades are for practicing your lightsaber combat, and the Ka-Yogen combines dynamism with balance. Each SOLAARI saber has an uncompromised design, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, and is combat proof which excels in the competition. If you are looking for a sturdy blade to take your Jedi and Sith skills to new levels, then look no further as these lightsabers deliver and then some. Become the champion the galaxy needs and choose your path at SOLAARI right here.