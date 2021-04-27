Winter Soldier Has Been Activated With New Deluxe Good Smile Figure

The season finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has finally arrived, and the future is looking bright for our favorite heroes. It seems that all the spotlight is on the new Captain America currently, but Bucky Barnes had a complete breakthrough too. He finally accepted his past, and instead of "avenging" his mistakes, he pushed through them. Good Smile Company has announced their newels Marvel Nendoroid figure with not one but two Winter Solider figure with this deluxe release. Fans will receive the new clean-cut Bucky as well as the intense brainwashed Hydra agent version.

This deluxe figure is loaded with customizable parts from hands, weapons, and gun effects that can make any MCU fan happy. The Winter Soldier Deluxe Nendoroid figure from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is priced at $83.99. He is set to release in January 2022, with orders only staying live until June 9, 2021. Fans can reserve their Deluxe Bucky figure here now and be on the lookout for more Disney+ Nendoroid Marvel designs coming soon.

"From "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" comes a Nendoroid of the Winter Soldier! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to recreate all kinds of action-packed poses. He comes with two face plates, including a standard expression and a combat expression. Optional parts include his handgun and an effect part for his handgun for recreating combat scenes. The DX version also includes an additional body based on his appearance when he was brainwashed, along with goggles and a rifle. The goggles can be freely attached and removed, so enjoy displaying him either way! Be sure to add him to your collection and display him with other MARVEL character Nendoroids coming soon!"