Witness the Fall of Keldor with Masters of The Universe Masterverse

New Masters of the Universe Masterverse figures are on the way from Mattel including the arrival of the sinister Keldor

Article Summary Discover the origins of Skeletor with the new Masters of the Universe Masterverse Keldor figure release

Keldor features premium details like a soft goods cape, two portraits, armor, and a sheathed sword

Figure captures Keldor's transformation with a removable acid-damaged "zombified" head and hood

Pre-orders now live on Amazon for $23.99, with a scheduled release date of January 2026

Mattel is back with a new Masters of the Universe Masterverse release as they take collectors back to the origins of Skeltro. Before the infamous big bad of Eternia, he was Keldor, and his tragic fall into becoming Skeletor is one of the most defining origin stories in the MOTU mythology. Originally a skilled warrior and ambitious sorcerer, Keldor was the half-brother of King Randor. However, he believed he was the rightful heir to Eternia's throne, and this lust for power drove him down a darker path. In a fateful confrontation with King Randor's forces, Keldor tried to use a vial of corrosive acid, which backfired, splashing onto his own face and leaving him fatally injured.

Mattel now captures this moment with an impressive new figure that features Keldor with a soft goods cape, removable hood, and two portraits, including his acid-damaged "zombified" face. He will also include removable armor, a removable belt, and a sword that can be sheathed on the belt. Turn back the clock of your Masters of the Universe collection with this fun Masterverse release, showing Skeletor before his fall. Pre-orders are now live for $23.99, with a release date in late January 2026.

Masters of The Universe Masterverse – Keldor New Eternia

"This Masterverse Keldor action figure joins the Masters of the Universe New Eternia line. Designed at 7-inch scale with 30 points of articulation, the half-brother of King Randor comes with a zombified head to represent his transition into Skeletor. Keldor also comes with a sword and sword holster."

"This figure of the blue-skinned Hordak-controlled character is designed the high level of detail collectors expect and is beautifully packaged in a window box suitable for display. New Eternia Keldor makes a great addition to any Masters of the Universe collection; suitable for MOTU fans ages 6 years and older. Colors and decorations may vary."

