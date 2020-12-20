Wonder Woman 1984 Stays Gold With New S.H. Figuarts Figure

We are days away from Wonder Woman 1984, hitting theaters and HBO Max. This long-awaited film has been delayed left and right due to the ongoing global pandemic. Tamashii Nations is getting ready to celebrate as they announce their newest S.H. Figuarts creation. Princess Diana has arrived in her new golden eagle armor, as seen in many of the WW84 trailers. This character design has been a highlighted promotional design to come out of the film, and S.H. Figurarts is giving fans their version of it. Wonder Woman's beautiful sculpt even shows off the smallest detail in her new armor set. She will come with a nice set of accessories with her Lasso of Truth, articulated wings, 3 pairs of hands, secondary head, and multiple display bases. Fans will be able to display Wonder Woman with and without her golden armor helmet while showcasing some likeness to actress Gal Gadot. She will come with 3 display bases allowing fans to show off Wonder Woman in flight with extra rods to support her wings. Standing at roughly 5.9 inches, this amazingly detailed Wonder Woman 1984 action figure will be a nice addition to any fan's growing collection.

We have seen many different collectibles featuring this new golden armor design since the trailer debuted. Each company has given its own unique twist and sculpt for Wonder Woman since. Fans of WW84 will not have a problem wanting to add this figure to their collection as the sculpt is very well done, and the added wings will truly take this figure to new heights. The WW84 S.H. Figuarts Golden Armor Wonder Woman figure will be priced at $109.99. She's expected to fly on into action in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Don't forget to check out WW84 when it finally premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on December 25, 2020.

"Wonder Woman joins the S.H.Figuarts line up! With gorgeous, new gold armor, this figure includes a stand for dynamic poses. She also has optional wings and lasso of truth for recreating those intense scenes!"

Features

5.9 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Highly detailed

Articulated

Contents

Wonder Woman figure

3 Pairs of hands

Replacement head

Replacement hair part

Wings

Wing support rod

Lasso of Truth

Lasso of Truth belt hood