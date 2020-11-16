Transformers and X-Men Crossover Figure Teased by Hasbro

Last week, Transformers fans were introduced to yet another crossover figure featuring Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Things are about to get a little more marvelous this time as Hasbro teases a crossover event been Transformers and The Uncanny X-Men. Not much is known about this crossover besides the logo that Hasbro has released. The collaboration seems to be set for 2021 with a single image of the X-Men's X Blackbird jet (X-Jet) being showcased. We can only imagine that the X-Jet will be the vehicle that will receive the transformation into becoming the new Transformers figure. Until a full reveal, we can only speculate what this figure will look like or what kind of accessories will come with it. There have been plenty of Marvel Comics X-Men Blackbird jet toys over the years but it is still a mystery what Hasbro has up their sleeve.

Hasbro has been releasing quite a few collaboration Transformers figure lately giving us crossovers with Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, and even Top Gun. Each of these figures was packed with accessories that correlated to the franchise. With the X-Men X-Jet, it is mainly the Blackbird's design that is most iconic about the ship. One thing that I could think of to truly make this Transformers figure stand out would be X-Men mutant powers weapons. This would consist of weapons that relate to Marvel Comics mutants that are usually in the Blackbird like Wolverines claws, Cyclops visor with beam, Storm's lightning effects, and others that would go along like this. This would almost be quite similar to the Star Wars/Transformers mash-up figure that was released years ago. It is hard to say what Hasbro has in mind with this collaboration but we cannot wait to see the end result. No specific release date was shown for when we will get a glimpse at this crossover figure but we can imagine it will be in a special live stream event from Hasbro Pulse. Until then make sure you check out some of the nest Transformers figures coming soon from Hasbro here.