X-Men's Monet St. Croix Gets Her Very Own Marvel Legends Figure Hasbro has debuted a brand new set of Marvel Legends figures, including Monet St. Croix getting her very first Legends action figure

X-Men fans are in for a real treat as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new character for the Marvel Legends series. First debuting in The Uncanny X-Men #316, Monet St. Croix is back and ready to show the world she means business. Marvel Comics fans will recognize her from other X-Men series like Generation X and X-Factor, and Hasbro has faithfully Brough her to life. Monet's mutant powers are baseline superhero abilities, capturing superior physical abilities like strength, speed, agility, and even invulnerability. Hasbro has given her a brighter red and gold suit, compared to her black and red design that is more showcased in the comics.

M is not a very well-known X-Men character, but it is fantastic that HAsbor continues to expand the roster for Marvel Legends. No accessories are included with M, but she will be part of the Starjammer Ch'od wave, coming with a piece of the creature. If you need to build up your Generation X collection, then this figure is a great place to start. The Marvel Legends Series: Monet St. Croix X-Men Figure is set for a July 2023 release, she is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are live here.

The Power of Generation X Comes to Marvel Legends

"Monet St. Croix studies to become the next generation of X-Men at the Massachusetts Academy while unraveling her mysterious connection to some of the team's greatest enemies. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends X-Men figure is detailed to look like the Monet St. Croix character from Generation X and X-Men comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes: Figure, 2 accessories, and Build-A-Figure part

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men figure comes with 2 accessories, including alternate hands and a Build-A-Figure piece

INCLUDES BUILD-A-FIGURE PART (CH'OD): This figure includes at least one Build-A-Figure piece of the Starjammer Ch'od figure. Collect other Marvel Legends X-Men figures which include a piece or pieces to assemble the Build-A-Figure. (Additional figures each sold separately)