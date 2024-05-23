Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, Marvel Legends

Iron Man and Hasbro Summon a New Marvel Legends Hulkbuster Figure

Your Iron Man Hall of Armor collection is about to get a massive upgrade as Hasbro has just revealed a comic book inspired Hulkbuster

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Hulkbuster, towering at 9.1 inches.

Comic book-inspired Hulkbuster fits over standard Iron Man armor.

Limited edition figure celebrates 85 years of Marvel Comics.

Includes alternate Tony Stark head and 20 points of articulation.

The Hulkbuster Iron Man armor is one of Tony Stark's most formidable creations, and it debuted in Marvel Comics Iron Man"#304 back in 1994. The Model 13 Hulkbuster Armor was designed to counter the immense strength and rage of the Incredible Hulk. This massive suit is designed to fit over the regular Iron Man armor, giving Tony enhanced strength, durability, and power to equal that of Hulk's. Hasbro is continuing to celebrate 85 Years of Marvel Comics with some impressive Marvel Legends figures, and the Hulkbuster is here. Coming to life right from the pages, this iconic book-inspired suit comes in at a whopping 9.1" tall and will size bigger than your average Iron Man figure. Hasbro has included some swappable hands and a secondary unhelmeted Hulkbuster head featuring a new Tony Stark head sculpt. This is the ultimate suit for any Hall of Armor Iron Man collection, and this release comes in at $59.99. Pre-orders are already live on a variety of retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, with an October 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Deluxe Hulkbuster (Marvel Comics)

Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Hulkbuster figure! In celebration of Marvel's 85th anniversary, this collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's The Invincible Iron Man comic books. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs."

85TH ANNIVERSARY HULKBSTER: Celebrate 85 years of Marvel with Hulkbuster armor action figure, inspired by Marvel's The Invincible Iron Man comics

DELUXE FIGURE OVER 9 INCHES TALL: Deluxe figure is designed at the premium Marvel 6 inch action figure scale, standing at 9.1 inches tall (23 cm)

MARVEL COMICS -INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Comes with figure and 7 pieces, including alternate Tony Stark head

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation for dynamic poses on your shelf

