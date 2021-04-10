XGIMI Halo Portable Projector Changes The Way You Watch Movies

As collectors, most of the stuff we collect comes from movies, comics, TV, and so much more. Fans love rewatching the movies and shows that inspired their collection, and XGIMI is here to change the way fans watch them. Our friends over at XGIMI sent us one of their portable projectors to test out, and this projector is truly a work of art. The company has a variety of projectors to offer with the MoGo, MoGo Pro, MoGo Pro+, Halo, and the H2, and they kindly sent us the Halo. The XGIMI Halo is one of the brightest projectors out there, and it offers true 1080p resolution and even supports 4K. The system has its own internal menu and can even hook up through HDMI from video games, laptops, and plenty more.

The unit is powered by Google giving viewers an official Android TV that has over 5000 apps, including one of the biggest platforms right now, Disney+. The Halo is loaded up with incredible features like Google Assistant to help find what to need and even phone mirroring with Chromecast. Some people still might not be convinced of this projector, but some other details that make it stand out are its auto-adjusting feature that can capture perfect picture from 6" to 300". I was able to watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on the side of my house, making it cinema-like quality, and even got it as small as my iPhone with a crisp picture too. The sound is excellent with premium quality from Harman-Kardon, giving viewers theatre quality bass and power.

This XGIMI Halo is chargeable and can last up to 4 hours, giving fans plenty of time to watch a movie or one viewing of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Collectors can now have a high-quality cinema-like projector in their cave, enhancing their collection. From a sleek and simple design, the Halo is an easy-to-use device that any movie fan will want. With many apps like Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix offering downloadable content without internet use, this will make any outside event a drive-in cinema. Don't watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on a normal screen when you can give it the theater experience it deserves. Collectors can find the XGIMI Halo and more next-level projects here; just find the one that suits your needs. I will recommend the Halo as it provides the brightest picture, best audio and will be a hit at any occasion you're at.