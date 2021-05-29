Yu-Gi-Oh Seto Kaiba Prepares For A Flawless Win With Good Smile

The heart of the calls is calling out once again as Good Smile Company reveals their newest Yu-Gi-Oh collectible. Coming out of their hit Pop-up Parade statue line, Seto Kaiba has arrived and is ready to unleash the full power of Blue Eyes White Dragon. Standing roughly 6" tall, Sets Kaiba is showcased in a battle ready pose with his iconic outfit as seen in the popular Yu-Gi-Oh animated series. Unlike previous Yu-Gi-Oh releases, Seto Kaiba does not have a monster statue to go along with his statue, unlike Yugi with Dark Magician Girl. This does have me thinking that Good Smile Company could release a Blue Eyes White Dragon statue in the future to allow collectors to show off a legendary duel between the two rivals.

Either way, this highly detailed and crated statue is a must have piece for any fan of the legendary card anime and manga. The Seto Kaiba Pop Up Parade statue from Good Smile Company is priced at $38.99. He is set to release in October 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. This statue does have a limited pre-order window, with orders closing on June 23, 2021, so be sure to get yours before time runs out. I am the one who decides my fate.

"Pulverization! Honorable defeat! Thunderous applause! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the popular anime series "Yu-Gi-Oh!" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Seto Kaiba! He has been recreated in a dynamic pose with a determined look on his face. Be sure to display him with POP UP PARADE Yami Yugi and POP UP PARADE Dark Magician Girl (both sold separately)."

