Yu-Gi-Oh Slifer the Sky Dragon Gets New Statue from Taka Corp Studio

I am not a heavy card player, but I definitely appreciated Yu-Gi-Oh more than the rest as I grew up with it. The TCG was easy to play, the anime was wild, and the collectibles were always grand and continue to be. One of my favorite aspects of Yu-Gi-Oh with the introduction of the Ancient Egyptian God Cards and their power. It looks like these God Cards are still important and used in the current game, as we even got a couple of structure decks for two of them. Taka Corp Studio is showing some love for Slifer the Sky Dragon with a brand new 20" tall statue. The statue will be limited to only 555 pieces and comes in at a whopping $925 but with that detail and sculpt it is worth it. Pre-orders for the Yami Yugi & Slifer teh Sky Dragon Limited Edition Statue is live and located right here with payment plans offered and a January – March 2023 release date.

"I summon the almighty Slifer the sky dragon! – Yami Yugi. Yami Yugi uses him as a trump card against his greatest opponent, the powerful monster spirit Slifer the Sky Dragon! He is considered one of the most powerful monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Monsters being one of the Three Egyptian Gods, along with Obelisk the Tormentor and the Winged Dragon of Ra. Whenever Slifer appeared on the scene, it was made clear that a great duel was taking place, such as those with some of Yugi's most infamous opponents, Seto Kaiba, Yami Bakura, and Marik Ishtar. Each bust is numbered with a certificate of authenticity in its packaging including an art box and extra cardboard. Each poly will be held in place with hook and loop straps."