Zack Snyder's Justice League Wonder Woman Comes to Iron Studios

Iron Studios continues to keep the dream of Zack Snyder's Justice League alive as they reveal their newest 1/10 Art Scale statue. Gal Gadot is back as the one and only Wonder Woman with a new incredible statue that will stand 7" tall and feature the princess in action. Posed in one of her iconic stances, Wonder Woman has her gauntlets at he ready to deflect the next incoming attack. Her costume and design come to use from the incredible Zack Snyder's Justice League masterpiece that is beautifully sculpted. Each part of the statue is artistically detailed, featuring textures on each part of her suit and a nice expression on her face.

Zack Snyder's Justice League was truly the corrected film that DC Comics fans wanted for the first terrible Justice League film. Each member of the team had their moments to shine, and it was nice to see more stories for Flash and Cyborg. Wonder Woman also had a nice impact on the film, and she is a necessary character that the team desperately needs. Iron Studios capturing the Process of the Amazons perfectly with this statue, and she s a must own statue for any Justice League collection. The Wonder Woman Zack Snyder's Justice League Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $149.99. She is expected to release between October – December 2022, and pre-orders are live right now and found here.

Wonder Woman – Zack Snyder's Justice League – Art Scale 1/10 – License: Justice League

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 7 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 1 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022