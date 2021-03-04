134,000 Copies Of Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Still To Come To Comic Shops

BRZRKR time… As we've well covered, this is the biggest week in comics in quite some time. DC launched their newest event with Infinite Frontier #0, Image rolled out the hotly anticipated Nocterra by former DC headliners Scott Snyder and Tony Daniel, Marvel dropped the first series written and drawn by Peach Momoko – X-Men: Demon Days, and the upstart publisher Bad Idea officially launched with Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite's Eniac.

But the biggest title of the week has to be Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 with the aforementioned Kindt and artist Ron Garney. At over 615,000 copies ordered, BRZRKR #1 is not only publisher Boom Studios' highest ordered title ever, but also the highest ordered creator-owned series in almost 30 years and the highest-selling first issue by comic shops in the 21st century. And the mainstream press has noticed, with BRZRKR getting the Triple Crown of coverage from the New York Times, the Washington Post, and EW. That level of attention will likely bring new faces into comic shops, which is great news for all the other big releases this week.

And while one might assume there are more than enough copies in the market currently, it's possible some comic shops may find themselves short by the weekend. Why? Because some retailers may have overlooked the fact that the BRZRKR #1 foil covers by superstars Rafael Grampá and Mark Brooks will not be in stores until March 24th. Those foil covers account for over 134,000 of the total orders, which means that almost 22% of the copies some retailers thought they'd have available to sell… they don't.

And beyond the mainstream press coverage that broke yesterday, Boom also released a new video from Neo himself letting them know that BRZRKR was now in stores and how to find their local comic shop. That PSA-style video along with the animated trailer, voiced by Keanu, released last week are getting a heavy advertising push from Boom across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

As I understand it, this is not only the biggest social media advertising spend in the history of the company, but that it will continue throughout the month including past the week that the foil covers release. It's highly unusual for a comic publisher to continue pushing a launch like this past the release date, so it sounds like we won't stop hearing about BRZRKR anytime soon, and my understanding is that Boom not only has additional videos with Keanu to maintain heat on the release, but a significant surprise still planned around the release of the foil covers.

But all that heat certainly pales in comparison to this tidbit that the bible of collecting and speculation, Key Collector, just alerted fans and collectors to…

There's no doubt in my mind that we'll be seeing a BRZRKR film option announcement soon, the only question is if it will go to Boom's first-look partner, Netflix, or someone else…