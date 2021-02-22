Why No WandaVision Credit For John Byrne?

Bleeding Cool has looked at the changing credits of WandaVision, and the thanks they gave to the comic creators that inspired the TV show on Disney+. It began with a list of names, then broke out the creators of Scarlet Witch and The Vision into their own tier, and added the creators of Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo. The most recent credits then added the creators of Wiccan and Speed. Even the creators of Agatha Harkness were there, as the same creators of Scarlet Witch.

But throughout WandaVision, there has been one credit entirely missing. For John Byrne. And as the series has continued, that missing credit appeared more and more egregious.

John Byrne wrote and drew the West Coast Avengers: VisionQuest storyline, rapidly selling out on Amazon, in which the body of The Vision is captured by a government body and stripped into bits in a lab.

That saw the Scarlet Witch invade the facility to rescue her husband, who suffered from memory loss.

And saw the reality of their young children get called into question, appearing and disappearing when Wanda thought about them or not.

With Agatha Harkness called in to help deal with the problem.

And making one or two comments about the sitcom familiarity of the whole affair.

In terms of plot and character, it seems to have the most bearing on WandaVision, more than many of the other creators who get thanked.

And explains why everyone has been wondering if Mephisto or Master Pandemonium will turn up (hint, the bunny rabbit is called Scratch).

And what will happen to Billy and Tommy after WandaVision – and if they can even be counted as real.

In the comics, her own children were revealed as soul fragments of Master Pandemonium…

…who was also himself a soul fragment of Mephisto.

It was Mephisto all along!

He just doesn't have a catchy WandaVision jingle.

In the comics, it falls to Agatha to remove Scarlet Witch's memories of her own children

Of course, that didn't go well either…

So there is a lot that ties in with WandaVision, even if Mephisto and Master Pandemonium don't turn up and Agatha Harkness is not a force for good in the comics. And John Byrne should get the nod.

WandaVision, you have shown an ability to change the credits mid-way through the show. Might it be an idea to add another? And depending on how Monica Rambeau is portrayed, Dwayne McDuffie and Mark Bright might be due a mention as well.