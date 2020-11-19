2000AD Announces More All-Ages Issues for 2021

Rebellion announced that the all-ages 2000 AD Regened will be back in 2021 – with four more issues to be published throughout the year. The all-age issues have been some of the best-selling issues of 2000 AD of the year, and Rebellion plans to build on their success with another quartet of bumper all-age issues.

Drawing on four decades of genre-defining characters while encouraging new readers to pick up the Galaxy's Greatest Comic, 2000 AD Regened has something for everyone. These 48-page issues, retailing at £4.99 for print and £3.99 for digital, feature new takes on some of 2000 AD's biggest characters, as well as brand new series.

2021 will see the return of the hit new series Pandora Perfect by Roger Langridge (The Muppet Show) and Brett Parson (Tank Girl), and the Judge Dredd-world series Department K by Rory McConville (Judge Dredd) and PJ Holden (Judge Dredd).

There will be more new stories making their debut, such as Action Pact by Michael Carroll (Judge Dredd) and Luke Horsman (Cadet Dredd), and Lowborn High by David Barnett (Gideon Smith series) and Philip Bond (Kill Your Boyfriend, Tank Girl).

The first Regened issue of 2020 will be 2000 AD Prog 2220 – a bumper special issue with a roster of complete stories, on sale from newsagents, comic book stores, and online on 24 February 2021.

The next Regened issues will be 2000 AD Prog 2233 on 26 May 2000 AD Prog 2246 on 25 August, and 2000 AD Prog 2256 on 3 November.

2000 AD editor Matt Smith said: "It's been fantastic to see that the amazing response to 2000 AD Regened has continued in 2020 as we increased it to four issues a year. Both sales and reader feedback have shown us there's a real appetite for Regened, and that's been reflected in the enthusiasm for new series that have debuted in Regened, such as Full Tilt Boogie by Alex de Campi and Eduardo Ocaña – which spun off into its own series – and Pandora Perfect and Department K. There's lots more to come from Regened in 2021 – we can't wait to explore strange new worlds with readers of all ages!"

All the Regened issues will be included in new and existing subscriptions from 2000 AD and will be available from all good comic bookstores and newsagents in the UK and Ireland. Outside the UK and Ireland, it is available to order through comic bookstores via Diamond Distribution. It is also available digitally from the 2000AD.com webshop and the 2000 AD apps for Apple, Android, and Windows 10 devices.

The 2000 AD Regened schedule for 2021:

Prog 2220 – 24 February Prog 2233 – 26 May Prog 2246 – 25 August Prog 2256 – 3 November

