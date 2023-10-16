Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cat kid, Dav Pilkey, dog man, Dr Frederic Wertham, Seduction of the Innocent

3 Million Kids Will Learn of Dr Frederic Wertham Thanks to Dav Pilkey

Dr Frederic Wertham's story will be presented as a comic-within-the-comic in the manner "I Am" biographical comics, in Cat Kid.

First, it was the final season of Riverdale, making Dr Frederic Wertham the veiled principal of Riverdale High School in the fifties. And reframing Archie publisher MLJ Comics as EC Comics, being shut down by Wertham, rather than what MLJ actually did, which was to support and benefit from the Comics Code. I should probably write about that at some point too. But for now, it's Dav Pilkey, the most popular comic book creator in America, and creator of the two bestselling superhero comic books in the world, the Dog Man and the Cat Kid Comic Club graphic novel series, selling five million and three million respectively, with Cat Kid specifically designed to teach kids about comic books, and how to create their own. And in the process, creating a comic book literate readership who will continue to value the form into their adulthood. Singlehandedly, Dav Pilkey has done more for the comic book medium in North America than anyone since Jack Kirby. Maybe more so.

And with the new Cat Kid volume out next month, he is using it to educate kids about the work of Dr. Frederick Wertham and his book The Seduction Of The Innocent. Now recognised to be based on flawed research, it condemned the comic book medium and genres within for corrupting the minds of young Americans, led to comic book burning and the establishment of a Comics Code designed to limit the scope of the medium, shut down publishers aiming at an adult audience and sanitise and bowdlerise the medium for decades that followed.

Popverse had some exclusive preview art from the comic that shows that Wertham's story will be presented as a created comic-within-the-comic in the manner of popular kids "I Am" biographical comics by the likes of Brad Meltzer and Chris Eliopoulos.

