3 World 3 Moons Opens Emporia Store, Premium Subscribers First Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston's 3 Worlds 3 Moons 3W3M has launched its own shopping portal, Emporia, for exclusives.

3 World 3 Moons or 3W3M is the collaborative sci-fi multiverse run by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo and Mike Huddleston and launched as part of the Substack Pro Comics initiative. It has popped up on Bleeding Cool a fair few times.

It has now launched its own shopping portal, Emporia, for buying exclusive books, prints, collectables, merchandise, accessories and more from the 3W/3M Universe, with access first available to premium paid subscribers, The Circle, in four hours, followed by all paid subscribers on Saturday, and then the general public from Monday.

Items include the first official 3W/3M T-shirt designed by Sasha E Head, prints Huddleston's art from Foundations with Syg the Stag and the Three Mages presiding over Tajo Vallar as a 500-piece puzzle, and a hardcover notebook featuring the 3W/3M logo and design.

The Foundations book featuring the stories Fable and Ruins will be made available in print to the public for the first time outside of conventions and VIP events in the following versions:

Prestige Lenticular Edition (Ltd to 1,000 copy one-time printing)

C2E2 2022 Mike Huddleston Variant

Emerald City Comic Con 2022 Mike del Mundo Variant

Emerald City Comic Con VIP Rock at Vallar Design Variant by Mike Huddleston

New York Comic Con VIP Syg Design Variant by Mike del Mundo

C2E2 Tajo Vallar Design Variant by Mike Huddleston

And two new prints will be made available from both Mike Huddleston and Mike del Mundo, a 11"x17" print by Huddleston of Syg. And an 11" x 17" print by del Mundo of the Three Worlds and Three Moons, as well as the Vojogonto, first glimpsed in a story drawn by Christian Ward. And for premium members of The Circle, illustrated prints for the Year 1 subscriber rewards, previously limited to Founder Level (now The Circle) and the first 250 subscribers. These are being made available for the first and last time for those who missed out.

Emporia is open now for Circle members, paid subscribers will gain access on Saturday, the 29th of April. Remaining items will be made available to the general public on Monday the 1st of May, 3 World/3 Moons Twitter will have for details,