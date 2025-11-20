Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Jar Jar Binks, punisher

37 Marvel Comics February 2026 Solicits Frankensteined

37 Marvel Comics' February 2026 Solicits Frankensteined together... including Punisher, Moon Knight, Cyclops, and Jar Jar Binks launches

Article Summary Marvel's February 2026 comics bring major launches like Punisher, Daredevil, and Deadpool #1 issues

New series spotlight heroes and antiheroes: Cyclops, Moon Knight, Storm, and Magik & Colossus

Events and crossovers feature Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral and Fantastic Four vs. Planet of the Apes

Specials from Godzilla to Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks and Predator promise wild cosmic showdowns

37 Marvel Comics February 2026 solicits as previously announced, all Frankensteined together, including launches for The Punisher, Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral, Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon, Marc Spector: Moon Knight, Deadly Hands Of K'Un-Lun, Cyclops, Generation X-23, Wade Wilson: Deadpool, Storm: Earth's Mighties Mutant, Magik & Colossus, Godzilla: Infinity Roar, Fantastic Four Vs Planet Of The Apes, Predator: Bloodshed, Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks, Daredevil and more…

PUNISHER #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 2/25

CRIME'S WORST NIGHTMARE RETURNS!

As unflinching and uncompromising as ever, Frank Castle's memory is damaged, and he's hunting for answers and criminals alike! He'll get more than he bargained for of both when the notorious and bloodthirsty JIGSAW returns…with THE PUNISHER dead in his sights!

Iron Man #2

Writer Joshua Williamson

Artist Carmen Carnero

FRIENDS, LOVERS OR NOTHING! IRON MAN is on the hunt for the missing captives as MADAME MASQUE continues to twist the knife in Tony's back! Could Tony really be at fault for what's happening? The past collides with the present as JOSHUA WILLIAMSON & CARMEN CARNERO continue to pave the future for IRON MAN! Plus: STEVE ROGERS, CAPTAIN AMERICA, throws his mighty shield! But is it WITH Iron Man or AGAINST?

Amazing Spider-Man: Death Spiral Alpha One-Shot

Written by JOE KELLY, AL EWING & CHARLES SOULE

Art by JESÚS SAÍZ

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

DEATH SPIRAL – PART ONE! The next epic SPIDER-MAN and VENOM crossover starts here, spinning out of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, VENOM, and EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE from February to April! A new super powered serial killer is on the loose and they're coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. But what terrible secret has CARNAGE learned and what does it have to do with Spider-Man?! Don't miss the next chapters of this spiders and symbiotes saga in the pages of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and VENOM!

WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON #1 (OF 4)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by LUCA MARESCA

ARMAGEDDON STRIKES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler – and the scent of his own trauma – he finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier-creating corporation called PRIMEWARRIOR…which has just hired a very familiar face: the fully armed and upgraded NUKE! On Sale 2/18

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #1

(W) Jed MacKay

(A) Devmalya Pramnik,

(C)E.M. Gist

DEADLY HANDS OF K'UN-LUN #1 (OF 5)

Written by YIFAN JIANG

Art by PACO MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/18

THE SEVEN HEAVENLY CITIES ARE FALLING! As demonic forces march their conquering army across the Seven Heavenly Cities, the only one who can stand in their way and restore order is IRON FIST! However, as more cities fall and the demonic forces swell, he'll need to rely on some unlikely allies to face the incoming onslaught. But will the combined forces of Elektra, White Tiger, White Fox, Pei, Karnak, and Fooh be enough to stem the tide…or is Lin Lie destined to watch as the legacy of the Iron Fist goes up in flames?

The End 2099 #3

Writer Steve Orlando

Artist Ibraim Roberson

The heroes of 2099 are on the run from the Abyssal Warriors, enemies pulled from across reality and infected by Knull with Symbiote seeds! In a war of magic and telekinesis will House of M Scarlet Witch defeat post-Dark Phoenix Jean Grey?! As the stakes rise, all hope rests on the Spider-Men of 2099 and 3099…not to mention, Mephisto and his former herald…Silver Surfer 2099!

Sorcerer Supreme #3

Writer Steve Orlando

Artist Bernard Chang $3.99

X-MEN #25

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by TONY DANIEL

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Against all odds, Cyclops returns from the Age of Revelation, and with a dire warning for all X-Men everywhere. But there's trouble on more than one front – who is the mutant newly put in charge of O*N*E, and what danger does that spell for the X-Men?

X-MEN #25

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by TONY DANIEL

SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Against all odds, Cyclops returns from the Age of Revelation, and with a dire warning for all X-Men everywhere. But there's trouble on more than one front – who is the mutant newly put in charge of O*N*E, and what danger does that spell for the X-Men?

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

A forgotten vow from one of the team comes back to haunt them all in the most shocking way imaginable, as ghastly guest stars from Marvel's past threaten to take one of our most beloved mutants into their number forever! Can the Uncanny X-Men stop their friend from being taken to WHERE MONSTERS DWELL?

UNCANNY X-MEN #23

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

A forgotten vow from one of the team comes back to haunt them all in the most shocking way imaginable, as ghastly guest stars from Marvel's past threaten to take one of our most beloved mutants into their number forever! Can the Uncanny X-Men stop their friend from being taken to WHERE MONSTERS DWELL?

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art by DAVID MARQUEZ

FROM A KISS TO A CURSE!

The Uncanny X-Men are the only force standing in front of a murderers' row of monsters, killers and creatures, and Jubilee may fall off the vampire wagon, just for a start! It's MONSTERS vs. MUTANTS and they're BOTH out for blood!

CYCLOPS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

CYCLOPS UNLEASHED!

Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him?

GENERATION X-23 #1

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS.

Laura Kinney was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She's long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn't quite outrun it yet! When Laura and Gabby encounter someone who seems to be their long-lost friend, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23!

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #2

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

HELL TO PAY…

Hellverine must face demonic temptation…and it's all part of Cable's secret agenda! Plus: Meet the hidden agent who's been stalking X-Force from the shadows. The mysteries deepen, and the action amplifies as the true mission comes into focus…

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #2

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

HELL TO PAY…

Hellverine must face demonic temptation…and it's all part of Cable's secret agenda! Plus: Meet the hidden agent who's been stalking X-Force from the shadows. The mysteries deepen, and the action amplifies as the true mission comes into focus…

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

MOTHER KNOWS BEST!

Rogue and Mystique have always had a complicated relationship, and it's not getting any easier. Rather than tell the whole truth, Mystique channels Destiny and gives Rogue a vague summary of what happened that night at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. all those years ago. Rogue thought her Brotherhood of Evil Mutants days were behind her, but that couldn't be further from the truth. With the cryptic visions of her past plaguing her present, Rogue finds an inhospitable group of mutant haters on her road to the truth. Mystique continues to hold back crucial information as Rogue feels herself driven mad by visions of Sabretooth and the Constrictor on a mission long forgotten.



ROGUE #2 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

MOTHER KNOWS BEST!

Rogue and Mystique have always had a complicated relationship, and it's not getting any easier. Rather than tell the whole truth, Mystique channels Destiny and gives Rogue a vague summary of what happened that night at Project P.E.G.A.S.U.S. all those years ago. Rogue thought her Brotherhood of Evil Mutants days were behind her, but that couldn't be further from the truth. With the cryptic visions of her past plaguing her present, Rogue finds an inhospitable group of mutant haters on her road to the truth. Mystique continues to hold back crucial information as Rogue feels herself driven mad by visions of Sabretooth and the Constrictor on a mission long forgotten.

Writer Tim Seeley

Artist Nico Leon

Elektra must die! The Hand has given Psylocke a brutal order: Kill Elektra! Will Psylocke be able to resist the Hand's control? And even if she can, how will she evade Elektra's wrath?!

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #1

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

Cover by R.B. SILVA

THE WAR ABOVE ALL – the most dangerous war in existence – thunders louder and closer. As the cosmos braces for annihilation, STORM, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to EARTH. Earth's Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth's protector once more… in a daring new chapter of her life.

In this new beginning, STORM shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral… for in this new era of ORORO MUNROE, brought to you by Murewa Ayodele (I AM IRON MAN, STORM, ROGUE STORM) and Federica Mancin (EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN, MILES MORALES: SPIDERMAN), MISTRESS DEATH is never far behind. With DEATH stalking the shadows, expect bloodshed, brutality, barbarism, and bold emotions in the brand-new STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT. Feb 4th, 2026

WOLVERINE #15

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

ALPHA FLIGHT VS. WOLVERINE!

It's Department H's premier strike team versus their most famous alum as Wolverine throws down with Alpha Flight! And if Logan can't reason with them, mutant lives are at stake.

WOLVERINE #15

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

ALPHA FLIGHT VS. WOLVERINE!

It's Department H's premier strike team versus their most famous alum as Wolverine throws down with Alpha Flight! And if Logan can't reason with them, mutant lives are at stake.

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MIKE HENDERSON

SECRET WEAPONS!

Alpha Flight and Department H unleash a lethal weapon against Logan. Have they found a way to kill the unkillable mutant?

Plus: Silver Sable – against the ropes and fighting for her life!

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by GEOFF SHAW

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY.

Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn't laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he's done…

Magik & Colossus #1 (of 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMAN PERALTA

Promotional Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE! Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? The talented creative team behind Magik reunite for an X-Men story full of epic fights, mysticism, and family drama! Feb 4th, 2026

Captain America #7

Writer Chip Zdarsky

Artist Delio Diaz $4.99

Captain America #7

Writer Chip Zdarsky

Artist Delio Diaz $4.99

Writer Ryan North

Artist Humberto Ramos $3.99

Black Panther: Intergalactic #3

Writer Victor LaValle

Artist Stefano Nesi

T'Challa faces down a planet of villains. For each he defeats, another takes its place..and the power behind them all still awaits its chance to beat the King! His only hope is to finally reunite with his sister, Shuri and the orphaned boy, Femi. And only by working together will all three have any chance of surviving…

Godzilla: Infinity Roar #1

(W)Gerry Duggan, Javier Garron

(A) Ig Guara

(CA) Josemaria Casanovas, David Marquez

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES UNLEASH THE GALAXY'S DEADLIEST THREAT AS GODZILLA RAMPAGES ACROSS THE COSMOS! The combined forces of Earth's mightiest heroes managed to spare Earth by exiling Godzilla off into space…but in doing so may have just heralded the end of the larger galaxy! As Knull, the god of the symbiotes fans the flames of Godzilla's anger, a new campaign for galactic conquest begins with the King of the Monsters and the King in Black at the helm! Will the cosmos be able to band together to stop the two juggernauts, or will a new era of death and destruction descend upon the cosmos? One things for sure, from the Galactic Empire of Wakanda, Shi'ar Empires, Kree-Skrull space and beyond, no planet will be safe as Godzilla destroys the Marvel galaxy!

Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM & MORE

Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN & LAURA BRAGA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

JAR JAR BINKS RETURNS — CO-WRITTEN BY JAR JAR HIMSELF, AHMED BEST!

JAR JAR faces the consequences of giving emergency powers to CHANCELLOR PALPATINE. What pivotal role does Jar Jar play in the formation of the REBEL ALLIANCE? Guest starring fan favorite JEDI KNIGHT KELLERAN Beq

DAREDEVIL #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and Cover by LEE GARBETT

Foil Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant Cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

250th Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Bicentennial Calendar Hidden Gem Variant Cover by SAL BUSCEMA

Blank Variant Cover

Marvel Television Variant Cover

Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Marvel Rivals Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by NETEASE GAMES

True Believers Blind Bag (which may contain these covers found only in the Blind Bags: Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN, Virgin Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, Marvel Rivals Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Cover by NETEASE GAMES or rare Blind Bag Exclusive Variant Covers by SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS

YOU CAN BURY THE BODIES, BUT NEVER THE GHOSTS!

Hell's Kitchen is full of secrets – but no secret stays buried for long! As a fearsome new super villain named OMEN has targeted MATT MURDOCK, it will be his alter-ego DAREDEVIL who takes the hits! BUT BEWARE! This mysterious new player isn't all that they appear – a secret Daredevil will have to learn quickly as he scrambles to settle into a life and status-quo we've NEVER SEEN HIM IN BEFORE! Acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix, Planet She-Hulk) and superstar artist Lee Garbett (Death of Doctor Strange, Uncanny Spider-Man) take over the Man Without Fear next year in DAREDEVIL #1!

Planet She-Hulk #4

Writer Stephanie Phillips Artist Aaron K

Jack of Hearts returns… but it doesn't look at all like the last time we saw Jack and Jen together. When we last saw Jack of Hearts, he and She-Hulk were lovers! Why, now, do we find them on a distant planet locked in battle to the death?!? The planet Sakaar can really change a person… Join She-Hulk as she tries to beat back her own past to keep the present of the planet safe! $3.99

DC and Marvel Present: Superman and Spider-Man Treasury Edition #1

Reprint of Marvel Treasury Edition #28. 4th of February 2026

The Punisher #1 Facsimile Edition

Stevn Grant, Mike Zeck

Punisher goes back to prison. In an attempt to find out who drugged him, Castle comes face-to-face with Jigsaw…and partners up with the warden! $6.99

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

THE END OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE DRAWS NEAR!

Inside the Maker's City, a desperate group of heroes battles the terrifying Children of Tomorrow and discover some surprising allies! While outside the City, the Ultimates and other heroes of the Ultimate Universe must deal with the unspeakable power that has just been unleashed! With shocking twists, painful deaths and massive reveals, this epic is heating up fast. Don't miss the ultimate super hero event of the century! On Sale 2/18

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

THE END OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE DRAWS NEAR!

Inside the Maker's City, a desperate group of heroes battles the terrifying Children of Tomorrow and discover some surprising allies! While outside the City, the Ultimates and other heroes of the Ultimate Universe must deal with the unspeakable power that has just been unleashed! With shocking twists, painful deaths and massive reveals, this epic is heating up fast. Don't miss the ultimate super hero event of the century! On Sale 2/18

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

THE FINAL ISSUE! HOPE YOU SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

It's time to say goodbye to the Ultimate X-Men! But what does the future hold for our favorite misfit mutants? How will they survive the world war that has broken out? AND WHAT HAPPENED TO ARMOR? On Sale 2/11

ULTIMATE X-MEN #24

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

THE FINAL ISSUE! HOPE YOU SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE!

It's time to say goodbye to the Ultimate X-Men! But what does the future hold for our favorite misfit mutants? How will they survive the world war that has broken out? AND WHAT HAPPENED TO ARMOR? On Sale 2/11

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by DIKE RUAN

LUKE CAGE AND THE NEW AVENGERS!

The New Avengers, led by Luke Cage, take on the Maker's Council! Prisoners turned super-powered heroes thanks to the heroic catalysts reclaimed from the Maker…in an all-out brawl across the globe! On Sale 2/25

ULTIMATES #21

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by DIKE RUAN

LUKE CAGE AND THE NEW AVENGERS!

The New Avengers, led by Luke Cage, take on the Maker's Council! Prisoners turned super-powered heroes thanks to the heroic catalysts reclaimed from the Maker…in an all-out brawl across the globe! On Sale 2/25

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

AN ULTIMATE ENDGAME TIE-IN!

The search for the missing mutants takes a terrifying turn when Wolverine and Jean Grey discover that the captives may be trapped in Magik's Limbo realm! Their mission to find Illyana leads them straight into a brutal battle with the Eurasian Republic's forces, including the devastating, all-new Ultimate Lady Deathstrike! On Sale 2/4

BLACK PANTHER ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by EVAN NARCISSE, CODY ZIGLAR, MUREWA AYODELE, & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST! Art by GEORGES JEANTY, EDER MESSIAS, ALITHA E. MARTINEZ, & MORE! Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Writer Evan Narcisse (Wakanda, Sam Wilson: Captain America) and artist George Jeanty (Star Wars: Mace Windu) bring back former Black Panther, Kasper Cole! In this framing story, join Cole as he searches for Wakanda's exiled king, learning about some of T'Challa's never-before-told adventures in the process. Cole also pays a visit to the former Queen of Wakanda in a tale by acclaimed Storm writer Murewa Ayodele and rising star artist Eder Messias (Sam Wilson: Captain America). Listen in as Storm shares an intimate memory from her time by T'Challa's side, when their love was powerful enough to overcome any threat against them! Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) joins forces with veteran Black Panther artist Alitha E. Martinez for a Black Panther/Blue Marvel team-up! Dr. Adam Brashear recounts their time together in the Ultimates, and reveals what T'Challa taught him about strength and leadership! Superstar writer Christopher Priest returns to his groundbreaking Black Panther with a surprising encounter T'Challa had with Magneto, set during the time the Master of Magnetism ruled his own African nation, Genosha. On Sale 2/11

PREDATOR: BLOODSHED #1 (OF 5)

Written by JORDAN MORRIS

Art by ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 2/25

In the near future, Earth's fiercest fighters have gathered for an underground martial arts tournament organized by a shadowy organization. But all hell breaks loose when an unexpected combatant enters the ring: an alien PREDATOR! Now the champions are battling not just for the grand prize, but for their very lives! Can a disparate group of competitors band together in time to survive the extraterrestrial hunter? Choose your fighter, place your bets and brace yourselves for a bloody tournament unlike any other!

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 4)

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art by ANDREA DI VITO

Colors by ERICK ARCINIEGA

Cover by GREG LAND

WORLDS COLLIDE! THE MARVEL UNIVERSE AND PLANET OF THE APES COLLIDE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR!

Marvel's First Family find themselves stranded on the Planet of the Apes! Witness history as the Fantastic Four cross paths for the very first time with Cornelius, Zira, Ursus – and of course Dr. Zaius! But they won't be going alone! Familiar foes from the Marvel Universe have set their sights on Ape City, setting the stage for a battle royale that fans won't soon forget! On Sale 2/4

THE FALL OF ULTRAMAN #1

Written by KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM

Art by DAVIDE TINTO

Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 2/11

Together, they've crossed dimensions, unfurled conspiracies, tangled with giant Kaiju, and saved civilizations. But now, Ultraman and his team are given an unexpected glimpse at the path ahead – and that path leads unavoidably to the loss of our world's greatest hero! What cosmic threat will be Ultraman's undoing? Will the United Science Patrol be redeemed? And will Earth finally be lost to the sinister machinations that have been plaguing it for decades? It's time to find out!

