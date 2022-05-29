54 Shots Of Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con: Day Three

That was MCM London Comic Con Day Three – with lots of cosplay below. You can also catch up with Friday's MCM London Comic Con Day One cosplay post which was rather popular followed by the even bigger post Saturday's MCM London Comic Con Day Two cosplay post. The Elizabeth line was closed on Sunday for its first week, and that will be the case for the next few weeks. So it was back on the Dockland Light Railway for me this morning, but that always affords the chance to get some early cosplay shots in! As for the show itself, Chip Mosher popped by to talk ComiXology Originals and I left with my body weight in comics from all sorts of people… more on that to come. But for now, some cosplay from MCM London Comic Con Day Three.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to their portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

