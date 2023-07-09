Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cosplay, lfcc, london film and comic con

78 Cosplay Shots From London Film And Comic-Con 2023

This year at London Film And Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool had our own backdrop. So it would be a shame not to use it for cosplay purposes, right?

This year, for the first time at London Film And Comic-Con, Bleeding Cool had our own backdrop, courtesy of Showmasters and the show. So it would be a shame not to use it for cosplay purposes, would it not? Here's just a small selection of the cosplay folk at the show – or at least, those who cam by the Bleeding Cool booth at least. If you see yourself, let us know in the comments where we can see more of you! And here are seventy-eight of you! Permission was sought from all cosplayers in the foreground of shots, and that includes Chewbacca. I especially loved the Spider-Punk cosplay below, as well as the half Wolverine half Mystique mid-transformation shot. Feel free to share your favourites in the comments section as well!

Twenty years ago, I used to be so down on cosplay, but it was coming to these kinds of shows that opened my blinkered eyes, and mind, as I started talking to cosplayers and discovered they enjoyed just the same things I did, but expressed it in a different, equally valid fashion. Literally. I am so glad I decided to get out of the way ot my enjoyment and joined in the celebration. It's always good to be proven so wrong by something so glorious.

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays. Ooh, next year will be its twentieth century

