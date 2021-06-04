$99 Annual Membership Fee To Buy NYCC Tickets Early This Year

There have definitely been some ructions over this at Bleeding Cool HQ. Some folks have been "how will poor people be able to attend NYCC now." Whereas I have been more in the "when have poor people ever been able to attend NYCC?" camp. And $99 is a pittance compared to the total combined cost of going to the show. Because today, ReedPOP opened up their Metaverse Membership programme to give early access to ticket sales for NYCC and other shows. There is also digital content being made available, and it also covers shows such as C2E2, ECCC, and MCM Comic Con, but the headline is all about paying to get early ticket access to NYCC. It is Reed's most oversubscribed show – especially in a time of returning comic cons after 18 months without and a reduced capacity for 2021, due to the need to preserve social distance. This may be a similar story with other returning shows, and this looks like it's Reed Pop's way to manage the anticipated hordes, as well as build up new revenue streams after a year without shows. Or squeeze the punters for everything they have, as some of those other voices are saying.

So here is the gen. The Metaverse Membership is an annual membership program that gives fans from around the world access to New York Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, C2E2, and Emerald City Comic Con, digitally and in person. Beginning late June, fans can sign up for a Metaverse Membership that grants first access to show badges, photo ops & autographing tickets, and paid digital experiences; exclusive access to video content and celebrity panels; an exclusive enamel membership pin; and access to exclusive show merchandise online. With a mix of onsite show privileges and digital content debuting throughout the year. Those who purchase a $99 annual Superfan Membership between launch and July 8 at 11:59 PM ET will have first access to what they call a "stress-free buying experience" for two badges per type to New York Comic Con 2021. Because, yes, getting in this year is going to be hell. Standard badges will go on sale for NYCC 2021 on July 11th. And to safely host the event, NYCC will be held at reduced capacity this year following state and local guidelines. So badges will be available exclusively to Superfan members and then those who were Fan Verified in 2019, in that order. To maximize the number of fans who can attend NYCC at the Javits Center each day, NYCC has removed 4-day badges and will only offer single-day badges. Fans who do not have a Fan Verification account from 2019 or are not a Superfan member may be able to find tickets available through Lyte, ReedPop's official fan reselling platform, closer to the show. ReedPop will also adjust its plans as safety guidelines, and conditions change. It is also notable that for those not attending the show, you will pay a $65 annual membership to watch feeds when in previous years, limited feeds have been made available for free. NYCC will still be opening press and pro applications in the coming weeks. And the early access to merch is currently just ReedPop shop merch and ReedPop exclusives.

"Through a series of surveys over the past year, we asked nearly 100,000 fans what they wanted to see, and more importantly, how they wanted to see it," said Lance Fensterman, Global President of ReedPop. "We took all that data and sketched out our Metaverse Membership program, essentially built by our fans with what's most important to them. Our fans are the embodiment of our events, and their feedback is invaluable to us. As a Metaverse Member, fans can enjoy all our shows have to offer, from wherever they feel most comfortable doing so. At home or in person, Metaverse Memberships will enhance the Con experience in a brand new way and offer greater access to content and exclusives than ever before." The surveys that Bleeding cool readers took focused on two things, firstly this type of Membership package, and the second was a merch package offering like a subscription box. It looks like they went with the former – for now. So here is what you get for your hundred bucks.

Superfan Membership ($99/year):

Access to an Exclusive Presale for Live Event Tickets to New York Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, and C2E2: Superfans will receive first access to an exclusive presale to purchase New York Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, and C2E2 tickets. Allows for purchase of two (2) badges per type.

First Access to Purchase Photos Ops and Autographs: Snag photo op or autograph opportunities, both online and onsite, 48 hours before the general public.

First Access to Purchase Exclusive Merchandise: Superfans will get first access to shop official show exclusive merchandise online.

Digital Event Tickets to New York Comic Con, MCM Comic Con London, Emerald City Comic Con, and C2E2: FOMO NO MO'. Fans will receive a digital ticket for NYCC, MCM London, ECCC & C2E2. These tickets grant fans first access to merchandise, access to panels streaming live during the event for most major panel rooms, audio streams for smaller rooms, and VOD access to the recordings for 30 days after each show.

Quarterly Celebrity Digital Panel Access: Stay engaged 365 with digital celebrity & talent panels all year round! Members will receive exclusive access to at least one online celebrity panel per quarter.

First Access to Paid Digital Events All Year Long: ReedPop will be hosting separately ticketed digital panels, meet and greets, and workshops all year long, and fans will receive first access to purchase tickets.

Limited Edition Enamel Pin: Superfan Variant: A limited-edition enamel pin created only for members at initial sign-up and with every yearly renewal.

Fan Membership ($65/year):

Digital Event Tickets to New York Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, and C2E2: FOMO NO MO'. Fans will receive a digital ticket for NYCC, MCM London, ECCC & C2E2. These tickets grant fans first access to merchandise, access to panels streaming live during the event for most major panel rooms, audio streams for smaller rooms, and VOD access to the recordings for 30 days after each show.

Quarterly Celebrity Panel Access: Stay engaged 365 with digital celebrity & talent panels all year round! Members will receive exclusive access to at least one online celebrity panel per quarter.

First Access to Paid Digital Events All Year Long: ReedPop will be hosting separately ticketed digital panels, meet and greets, and workshops all year long, and fans will receive first access to purchase tickets.

Limited Edition Enamel Pin: A limited-edition enamel pin created only for members at initial sign-up and with every yearly renewal.

We also have a timeline: