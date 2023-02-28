A Black Rose Fate Awaits Power Girl (Action Comics #1052 Spoilers) So, thanks to the events of Lazarus Planet, both Power Girl and Supergirl have turned up the notches on their psychic abilities in today's Action Comics #1052.

Which is interpreted as an attack on Power Girl herself, who of course used to be the Supergirl of Earth Two, and cousin of that dimension's Superman. But never makes it onto the family group shots.

Like these two from Action Comics #1052. Even when Conner Kent, a clone of Superman and Lex Luthor, does. To be fair, after Crisis and the elimination of Earth Two, she was retconned as the granddaughter of the Atlantean sorcerer Arion. It took another twenty years for her to be ret-retconned back to being a refugee from the Krypton of the Pre-Crisis Earth-Two. Today's Stargirl: The Lost Children #5 also remembers that time of rewriting.

It's not quite "Desperate scientists. Last hope. Kindly couple" but it will do. And people do forget about Karen Starr.

And we get confirmation of psychic abilities all round, shared by both versions of Supergiurl now though, Power Girl is a little stronger and more adept in this regard.

So when tackling the psychic attack, it's worth keeping an eye on what message has been sent to Power Girl.

Black roses for a curtain call for Power Girl, courtesy of Julie Schwartz? Or is that from her former superhgthe Justice Society? You know, they have been rather late of late.. but is that enough to kill her? And it seems she is not the only one in Metropolis with problems with an extended superfamily.

There are other potential threats as well… sometimes it's all in the genes.

ACTION COMICS #1052 CVR A STEVE BEACH

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Williams (A) Rafa Sandoval, Lee Weeks, Marguerite Sauvage (CA) Steve Beach

METALLO ATTACKS! The crown jewel of Superman's new Metropolis is in ruins, and the increasingly violent Blue Earth movement is keeping the entire Super-Family on their toes. Meanwhile, Metallo's powerful new body is evolving in unforeseen, horrific ways. As Metallo's life and sanity continue to unravel, he sets out to capture the only person who can help him: John Henry Irons. It's Steel versus Metallo as the new era of Action Comics continues!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/28/2023

STARGIRL THE LOST CHILDREN #4 (OF 6) CVR A TODD NAUCK

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Todd Nauck

Courtney and the missing sidekicks are on a mission to bust out their friends from the Childminder's stronghold, but a plan is hard to come by. Have no fear, Hypertime's greatest protector is here to lend a hand: Corky Baxter, Time Master! Meanwhile, Emiko learns the secret history of Judy Garrick, the lost daughter of Jay and Joan Garrick! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 02/28/2023