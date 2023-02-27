Justice Society of America Further Delayed by DC Comics DC Comics has further delayed upcoming copies of the Justice Society of America comic book series by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin.

Man, people waited so long for a Justice Society of America after the DC Comics New 52 deleted the very idea of it, back in 20111, removed from DC Comics continuity.

The Giolden Age superhero precursor to gthe Justice League returned conceptually with DC Rebirth, as well as appearing in Justice League, Doomsday Clock and Infinity Frontier, though it took the recent Flashpoint Beyond series to kick this off properly. And so a new Justice Society of America comic was born, by Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin alongside The Golden Age and a new Stargirl series. But it has been rather late… or late.

And now Justice Society of America #3, which was scheduled to be published on the 24th of January has been further delayed until the 14th of March. While Justice Society of America #4 has been delayed from the 7th of February until the 4th of April. Justice Society of America #5 is still scheduled for the 28th of March, and #6 for the 23rd of May, but I don't think so, do you? A couple of months after the decade-plus wait should be bearable, in context.

Equally, Waller Vs Wildstorm #1 has been delayed from its original schedule of the 15th of November last year to the 28th of March. Now that Waller is to be a new TV series, might there be more focus on this?

And Fables #158, drawn by Mark Buckingham who is also drawing Miracleman; The Silver Age, has been delayed further from the 17th of January to the 4th of April too.

Here are the current JSA solicits from Lunar Distribution.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #2 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janín

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Huntress has arrived in the present day, but the Justice Society of America are not what she remembers. Can she get to the bottom of what's happened to the world's first superhero team? Will the helmet of Fate hold the answers Huntress seeks?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/24/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #4 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janín

Helena's journey through time continues! Each new time period gives her one more piece of the puzzle, but is Degaton too far ahead in his quest to eradicate the JSA to be stopped? Is this truly the end of the Justice Society?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/4/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #5 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

Huntress's journey through time comes to a head as the person chasing her through the timeline has finally caught up to her. Is the end of the line for Helena Wayne?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/28/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #6 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The Huntress and the JSA collide with Stargirl and the lost children! As this new team tries to find its footing, how will they handle coming face-to-face with a group of sidekicks they didn't realize existed?! And what does this mean for Jay Garrick as he meets his daughter Judy for the first time?! Be sure to pick up this tie-in to The Dawn of DC! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/23/2023