A Comic Shop of Florida, Selling Its Comics Live on Fox News.

Our good friends at A Comic Shop in Orlando, Florida, have been spending the shutdown selling pretty much every comic they have on the shelves, live on Facebook. They have been streaming auctions, getting in guests to interview between sessions and running 24 hour marathons through the last few months. It appears that it's not just Bleeding Cool who noticed. It looks like their local Fox News station read about it on Bleeding Cool and popped by.

Which is why, today Aaron Haaland of A Comic Shop is broadcasting from his shop to everyone watching their local Fox 35 News station in Orlando Florida this morning, and simulcasting on Facebook as well. He says that the station plan to jump in and jump out of his live feed through the morning, as part of their Good Day Orlando coverage. Apparently A Comic Shop is now officially part of that good day.

A Comic Shop, owned and managed by Aaron Haaland has been operating in Orlando, Florida since opening in 2005, and regularly featured on Bleeding Col with their A Comic Show broadcast.

