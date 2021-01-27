A Comics Con Cruise in 2022 From Image Comics and Skybound?

Fancy a cruise? Image Comics has sent round the following survey to comic book readers, with plans for the next year already. Big plans. Well, they have a couple of San Diego Comic-Cons to make up for. And why not do it all in one place? At sea? They are calling it the Image + Skybound Immersive Comic Convention.

SURVEY: Comic Convention Cruise

Would You Be Interested In A Cruise in 2022?

Calling All Comics Lovers! It's been a wild year, to say the least, and we've been spending a lot of time thinking about ways to bring the comic community back together when things are safe. Our solution? A good ol' vacation! We know everyone could use one, and we'd love to get your feedback on bringing the con floor to the ocean with an immersive cruise vacation centered around all things comics. From when you feel comfortable setting sail with fellow fans again to where you'd like to go, fill out the survey and let us know!

And you can take the survey right here. Destination choices are a night cruise from Miami to the Bahamas, from Miami to the Caribbean or from Los Angeles to Mexico.

As for when you'd feel comfortable to go? Options are March-April of 2022, October-November 2022, not until 2023 or later, or right now! They are also judging the popularity of offering:

Photos with comic creators and celebrity guests

Autograph sessions with comic creators and celebrity guests

Q&A's with comic creators and celebrity guests

Behind the scenes panels and demonstrations

On-site professional grading

Official trading hours

Live animation and sketch demonstrations

Story-writing workshops

Official Comic and trading card shops

Live podcast tapings

Exclusive and early access to new releases

Exclusive shops for vintage comics and cards

Games, activities, and theme nights

You are also asked to say what creators or celebrity guests would you like to see on your vacation… feel free to add me if you want. Hey, I wrote a couple of Image Comics titles in my time. Skybound is the studio that publishes comic books through Image Comics but makes TV shows like The Walking Dead. So obviously Robert Kirkman would be there.