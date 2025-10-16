Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Harry Shorten, Irv Novick, MLJ Comics, the shield
A Congressional Committee Gone Awry, Shield-Wizard Comics 2 at Auction
The investigation of a Congressional Committee goes horribly wrong in 1940's Shield-Wizard Comics #2 from MLJ by Irv Novick and Harry Shorten
We've previously discussed the rather unusual take on the elements that played into the run-up to World War II in early issues of Top-Notch Comics from MLJ, particularly in the historic Shield/Wizard crossover saga in Top-Notch Comics #5-7. That crossover directly set up the Shield-Wizard Comics series, so it's no surprise that this sophisticated brand of war-era storylines continued in the new title. Of particular interest in this issue of the Shield stories by Harry Shorten and Irv Novick are the plot elements, which are obviously inspired by the real-life House Committee on Un-American Activities, often referred to as the Dies Committee in the press, after Texas Congressman Martin Dies, Jr. Of course, as we saw in the run-up to this saga, there are some rather surprising plot twists along the way, and there's a CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages copy of the completely fascinating Shield-Wizard Comics #2 (MLJ, 1940) up for auction in the 2025 October 16 Golden Age Comics Century Showcase Auction III at Heritage Auctions.